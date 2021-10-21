EGYM Expert Series - Fitness For Real People: Changing Member Expectations And How Technology Will Help You Respond
A discussion on recent findings of the new EGYM global survey to understand how gym operators are investing in technology, what they are investing in, and why.
Fitness services are expanding to include overall health. As we open up business models we will increase the number of gym-goers by designing experiences that are more attuned to what consumers seek.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGYM, a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent hardware and software solutions, announced their next live event: EGYM Expert Series - Fitness For Real People: Changing Member Expectations And How Technology Will Help You Respond on November 2, 2021, 12:00 PM Mountain/ 2:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada).
— Bryan O'Rourke
EGYM, in collaboration with Fitness Industry Technology Council, invites gym, health club, and studio owners and operators to a discussion regarding the recent findings of an important global survey aimed at understanding how gym operators are investing in technology, why they are investing, and into what.
“The survey reveals that a critical area of investment is designing member experience and the fitness floor that caters to the expectations of exercisers,” according to Dana Milke, GM of EGYM North America, “confirming our belief that fitness is going member-centric.”
Topics will include:
- Discuss the findings of the survey
- How to understand the desires of exercisers at the center of this new member-centric universe
- Actionable advice on how digital strategy can help meet member expectations head-on
Panelists will include:
- Dana Milkie (VP Digital Solutions, EGYM)
- Bryan O’Rourke (CEO FITC | Vedere Ventures)FITC’s
- Chris Craytor (CEO) ACAC Health Clubs and Vice-Chairman Of IHRSA
Bryan O’Rourke, CEO of FIT-C and series host, had this to say, “The world of fitness services is expanding increasingly to include overall health. As we open up our business models to this broader market, we will increase the number of gym-goers by designing fitness experiences that are more attuned to what consumers seek. EGYM’s research is a great resource to gain a deeper understanding into these and other important market dynamics.”
About EGYM
EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.
EGYM’s global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.
About The Fitness Industry Technology Council
The Fitness Industry Technology Council is a not-for-profit consortium of leading professionals and organizations representing the fitness industry. The council seeks to grow the fitness industry, improve fitness user experience through thoughtful adoption of technologies, and mature the collection of real-time wellness data through the creation of interoperability standards.
FITC’s headquarters are located in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.
