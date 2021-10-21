Lucid Green delivers Touchless COA through a strategic partnership with Confident Cannabis
Lucid Green and Confident Cannabis, today announced a strategic partnership to bring Touchless Certificates of Analysis to the cannabis supply chain.
Lucid Green is becoming the digital UPC (universal product code) of cannabis ...”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 10/21/21
— Larry Levy, co-founder and CEO, Lucid Green.
Steve Goldner
Lucid Green
+1-917-940-7059
steve@lucidgreen.io
Lucid Green delivers Touchless COA through a strategic partnership with Confident Cannabis
New York, NY: Lucid Green, the leading inventory and brand information management platform, and Confident Cannabis, the #1 cannabis lab testing and wholesale commerce platform in the U.S today announced a strategic partnership to bring Touchless Certificates of Analysis, connected to LucidIDs, to the cannabis supply chain. Mutual clients of Lucid Green and Confident Cannabis will now benefit from the automatic delivery and assignment of digital lab reports to cannabis brands’ SKU’s, batches, cases, and individual products with no secondary stickering.
“Lucid Green is becoming the digital UPC (universal product code) of cannabis, allowing two-way transfer of data at every stop in the cannabis product life cycle through a single QR code incorporated into the regulatory label ,” said Larry Levy, co-founder and CEO, Lucid Green. “Our partnership with Confident Cannabis is key to delivery of Touchless COA. This means that brands can automatically, digitally assign the test results from an independent lab to a product batch and each product unit. This saves significant processing and regulatory compliance time for brands.”
“Confident Cannabis is committed to bringing transparency to every step of the cannabis supply chain.” says Tony Lewis, co-founder and Co-CEO, Confident Cannabis. “Our partnership with Lucid Green brings more value to Confident Cannabis Labs, an additional level of efficiency for clients on our market leading Lab Testing platform, and will bring further tools to simplify wholesale trade to clients on our Wholesale platform. This integration empowers our mutual clients to save time and money and seamlessly remain compliant, contributing to our mission to simplify cannabis wholesale testing and trade to help bring trust and transparency to the cannabis industry.”
Summarization of the benefits of this new partnership for the cannabis industry include:
- Touchless COA - providing significant time and cost savings for cannabis brands.
- No secondary stickering. Central archive of all COA’s for easy retrieval.
- Complete regulatory compliance related to the assignment of COAs to batched and individual cannabis products.
About Lucid Green: Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green’s platform provides retailers and distributors a complete touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.
About Confident Cannabis: Confident Cannabis was founded to foster a sustainable and vibrant ecosystem in which every ethical cannabis business thrives. Confident Cannabis empowers all verticals in the supply chain—and ultimately consumers—to know what is made, who makes it, and what it's made of, nationwide, in real-time. It's the only place where cannabis producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers showcase and discover products from verified businesses with test results directly from licensed labs. For more information, please visit: https://www.confidentcannabis.com
###
Steve Goldner
Lucid Green
+1 917-940-7059
steve@lucidgreen.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn