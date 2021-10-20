Theme & Variations: 200 Years of Decorative Arts
Michaan’s auction calendar is jam-packed with events in October, poised to meet the high
demand for fine art and Asian art, estate furnishings and decorations, and fine jewelry. In
addition to Michaan’s regularly scheduled monthly Gallery and Annex auctions, a special event
will be held on October 15 --- Theme and Variations: 200 Years of Decorative Arts featuring
Property from a Distinguished Alameda Estate. Using the Michaan’s app, bidders may begin
vying for this fine property on October 1, ahead of the live event on the 15th. The sale includes
fine furniture and decorative arts from 1820 to today, in styles as diverse as Georgian, Art Deco
and Art Nouveau.
Once upon a time in Menlo Park -- in the mid- to late 19th century, long before there were tech
innovators and venture capitalists -- there was a handful of vast country retreats, on land
acquired by frontier barons from the original Spanish and Mexican rancheros. Michaan’s will
auction, on October 15, a marvelous bedroom suite made for Thurlow Lodge, a 40-room
mansion that was the grandest of the Menlo Park estates. Attributed to Maison Guéret Frères,
Paris, "the design of the circa 1873 Japonesque suite is attributed to Herter Brothers, New York,
one of America’s first interior design firms. Herter’s client was Milton Slocum Latham, second
owner of the magnificent Menlo Park property; Latham’s name appears in pencil markings on
various pieces. History aside, the furniture is amazing in its own right, with its fine carving in
imitation of bamboo. The queen half tester bed, marble-topped dresser with large mirror, and
end table are all crafted of fine maple with delicate marquetry and faux bamboo details. This
fabulous auction find would be equally at home in a refined bedroom or a maximalist bohemian
retreat in the style of Tony Duquette; estimated at $4,000-$6,000.
Fine furniture in the October 15 sale also includes the Art Deco Ruhlmann style inlaid secretary
desk ($3,000-$5,000). Art Deco has lately risen to the forefront of interior design trends, bringing
intrigue and luxury to modern spaces. A pair of Art Deco wrought and cast iron torcheres,
attributed to Edgar Brandt, is estimated at $2,000-$3,000. Also in this auction is a good Wooton
desk (($5,000-$7,000). The selection of Neo-Grec furniture from a private collection in Alameda,
CA includes a fine music cabinet ($3,000-$5,000).
Michaan’s has a long history of selling art glass from the studios of Louis Comfort Tiffany. In the
October 15 auction, a Tiffany Studios glass cameo vase is estimated at $6,000-$8,000. Contact
Michaan’s specialist, Jill Fenichell, for more information (jill@michaans.com).
From the collections of the historic Filoli estate in Woodside, CA, a tall sterling silver vase by
Shreve & Co. is offered at $4,000-$6,000. Dirk van Erp’s riveted oak tree motif bowl will be sold
on October 15, estimated at $1,500-$1,800. From the great American decorative arts firm,
Bradley & Hubbard, the Aesthetic movement brass and enamel four-legged stand is estimated
at $2,000-$3,000. The Smithsonian Institution holds an extensive collection of objects from the
Bradley & Hubbard manufactory.
Porcelain collectors won’t want to miss the auction on October 15, when Michaan’s will offer
several fine 19th century porcelain plaques. The large, round circa 1880 Vienna style charger
plaque, elaborately embellished, centers a dramatic historical scene: the capture of queen and
royal children after the death in battle of their king. Signed “A. Wallner,” it is estimated at
$3,000-$4,000. The rectangular Vienna porcelain plaque features a scene from the Battle of
Teutoburg Forest, marked “Austria” and signed “M. Morbach.” Presented in a carved giltwood
frame, it is estimated at $2,000-$3,000. Property from a collector of Napoleon-related porcelain
will be offered, as well as fine porcelain from the early 20th century: the set of 12 Flora Danica
plates by Royal Copenhagen is estimated at $5,000-$8,000.
Highlights of the October 15 sale also include a French silver-plated duck press, a must for the
Francophile cook and essential to the creation of caneton à la presse, a specialty of the
legendary Tour d’Argent restaurant, Paris. Michaan’s estimates the French silver-plated duck
press at $2,000-$3,000.
On Saturday, October 16, Michaan’s Gallery Auction features French bronzes, the paintings of
Mexican fine artists, Mughal style Indian jewelry and rare Chinese cloisonné. Fine jewelry is the
heart of the auction. Highlights include antique emerald, diamond and pearl drop earrings;
carved coral and jade jewelry; Victorian pieces of onyx and seed pearls; and high karat Chinese
gold jewelry, which has been a top seller at Michaan’s this year. Fine estate diamonds will be
sold. The ladies’ French Art Deco, enamel and 18k gold wristwatch is a vintage charmer
estimated at $400-$600.
October’s fine art at Michaan’s includes a bronze lion ($3,000-$5,000) by Antoine-Louis Barye
(1795-1875), one of the great artists of the French animalier school. Erté’s cold-painted bronze,
“La Plume,” is estimated at $2,000-$4,000. Paintings include “Flight to the Moon” by Leonardo
Nierman (Mexican, b. 1932) and a portrait in oil of a young girl by Horacio Renteria Rocha
(1912-1972), each estimated at $1,000-$2,000. A fine selection of American paintings is offered,
such as Ira Yeager’s “Sophisticated Dachshund” ($3,000-$5,000). San Francisco artists
featured at Michaan’s in October include Anna Elizabeth Klumpke (1856-1942) and Geer
Morton (b. 1935).
Michaan’s Asian Art Department offers wonderful opportunities to October bidders. The 16-inch
Sino-Tibetan bronze deity, seated in meditation on a double-lotus base, is estimated at $9,000-
$15,000. For more information, contact Specialist Annie Zeng (annie@michaans.com). The rare
Chinese cloisonné enamel piece has three parts, a stem tray with cup and cover; estimated at
$800-$1,200, it is beautifully decorated in brilliant colors and bears an incised four-character
Qianlong mark. A highlight in this sale is the porcelain water buffalo with oxblood flambé glaze,
finely modeled in a recumbent position ($1,500-$2,500). Famille rose porcelains and carved
jade will also be sold on October 15.
Preceding the special Estates and Collections Auction and the monthly Gallery Auction is
Michaan’s three-day Annex Auction, October 11-13. This popular live auction of over 2,000 lots
can be easily accessed in the Michaan’s app.
Auctions:
Theme & Variations: 200 Years of Decorative Arts
Friday, October 15 at 10am
Gallery Auction
Saturday, October 16 at 10am
Previews:
October 14 - 16
Location:
Michaan’s Auctions
2751 Todd Street
Alameda, CA 94501
Talesa Eugenio
Michaan's Auctions
+1 (510) 740-0220 x 116
email us here