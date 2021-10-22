PFU America Inc. Provides Financial Support and Office Equipment Donation To RAFT, Supporting Educators In The Bay Area
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PFU America, Inc., the parent company of Fujitsu Computer Products of America (FCPA), the leader in imaging solutions, has made a $1,500 donation and office supplies to local Bay Area nonprofit organization Resource Area For Teaching (RAFT). This effort was made in support of PFU and Fujitsu’s local community. This bolsters its continued focus on sustainability by providing recycled and high-quality office equipment for educators, who are facing another tough year of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we moved into new office space, we saw an opportunity to reduce unnecessary waste and help provide educators with additional technology resources and office supplies that they are far too often expected to purchase or pay for themselves,” said Yasunari Shimizu, President and CEO, PFU America, Inc. “This donation aligns with our commitment to our local community, as well as our global sustainability efforts to reduce waste and improve our operational processes. We hope that these efforts help support local educators ahead of another tricky school year for many students.”
Making an impact for educators across the Bay Area, the monetary and equipment donation will help many teachers digitize their curriculum and leverage materials in a virtual format, supporting today’s hybrid learning environments.
Founded in 1994, RAFT is a nonprofit organization that provides educators with engaging and hands-on learning materials, workshops and resources that are aligned to nationwide content standards. From STEAM project kits to long-distance learning, RAFT helps educators transform a child’s learning experience through hands-on education. The organization is committed to inspiring the joy and discovery of learning, and works closely with local companies to repurpose surplus items that may otherwise be destined for landfills.
###
About PFU America, Inc.
PFU America, Inc., based in Sunnyvale, California, is the “innovation”arm of PFU group companies worldwide. PFU Limited is a Fujitsu company and provide the world's leading brands of Fujitsu and ScanSnap image scanners and solutions. PFU aims to be a leading solution partner that paves the way to a brighter future for our customers involved in both analog and digital technologies.
http://www.pfu.fujitsu.com/us/
