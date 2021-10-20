Board of Public Works approves funding for Ellicott City climate resiliency and the Chesapeake Bay Grants will help protect Ellicott City from flooding

BALTIMORE (Oct. 20, 2021) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $2 million in grants today to better control stormwater runoff and help protect Ellicott City from flooding. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

“This investment represents a critical step in helping downtown Ellicott City avoid the catastrophic flooding experienced in recent years,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “With climate change bringing wilder and wetter weather, it is more important than ever to support water infrastructure improvements that make Ellicott City and other Maryland communities safer and more resilient.”

The following project was approved today:

Quaker Mill Mitigation Pond project – Howard County A total of $2,108,644 in Comprehensive Flood Management grants to Howard County will help fund the expansion and improvement of a stormwater pond at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Patapsco River Road in Ellicott City. The project will capture and reduce the force of water flows from an adjacent stream and direct runoff into the modified facility. The project will also stabilize the stream and road embankment. This project is consistent with Maryland’s climate change adaptation and resiliency objectives through the reduction of runoff that is exacerbated by increased precipitation or flooding events.

