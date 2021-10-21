MSP Acquisition: Network Solutions & Technology Buys Ash Creek Enterprises.
Network Solutions & Technology Buys Ash Creek Enterprises. IT consultancy Network Solutions & Technology (NST) has acquired Ash Creek, an MSP from Connecticut.EAST NORTHPORT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective October 1st, 2021, New York-based Network Solutions & Technology (NST) has acquired the Connecticut-based Ash Creek Enterprises. They are providing NST a physical presence in Connecticut and the Greater New England area. This acquisition will give NST a total of five offices (Long Island, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Connecticut) to deliver their top-rated IT services & Support.
In a statement shared with NST and AshCreek Employees, NST’s CEO Will Collins states, “We are extremely excited to bring Ash Creek into the NST family. Mark has built an exceptional company. We realized early in the process that we were aligned in customer experience and company culture. Two of the biggest factors for success in the MSP space. While Mark shared that he has explored merger and acquisition opportunities over the last few years, there hasn’t been a good fit until discussions started with NST.
“It’s fitting that this merging of teams, culture, and values will be announced during Cyber Security Awareness month,” says Ash Creek CEO Mark Calzone. “We are forming a unified front, erasing borders, and fighting under the same banner against the challenges and threats our clients face nationwide.”
“Like any relationship, you don’t want to lose yourself, you want to find someone that’s complimentary, and for Ash Creek, It’s NST,” says Mark. They recognized a shared winning culture at NST, both in how they treat their 120+ staff members and serve their 300+ clients.
In short, this acquisition is a win-win for both organizations and their newly combined network of clients. NST is augmenting both their team and their client base as they further expand their service offering.
“We aren’t breaking up the band,” says Mark. “We waited for the right company, at the right time. We couldn’t be happier with how this has played out. Collectively we are dedicated to making this a smooth and seamless transition for our staff and clients.”
Founded in 2001 as a Long Island and New York City Technology Solution Provider, Network Solutions & Technology is a privately held, privately owned company that provides technology services for small to midsize businesses across the country. NST’s expertise in modern cloud technologies, security services, and regulatory compliance provides a competitive advantage that extends across many industries, including healthcare, financial, manufacturing, and legal & professional services.
For more information about NST and their new reach as a result of the Ash Creek acquisition, visit nst-li.com, email MakeITwork@nst-li.com, or call 877-678-8080.
