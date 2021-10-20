David Velde’s illustrated novella is an exhilarating work of political satire for mature readers.

David Velde, a real estate and construction entrepreneur, father and grandfather, a dedicated volunteer, philanthropist of the homeless community and St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Research Hospital, has concluded his new book Truth Bird Six: the sixth installment of his fascinating and provocative sci-fi fantasy series meant as a satire of the ever polarizing political climate of the Western Hemisphere.

The book picks up after the events of the previous book installment as our heroes, Sam, Justin, Jenny, and David, accompanied by the Star God Giorgio, Bobo, Jake, Flea, and a team of Grey aliens find themselves on a planet with atmospheric conditions that are identical to earth — Amazonia. This planet, populated primarily by a female human race, is experiencing civil unrest brought about by the tyrannical rule of their dictator, Joan. The deceitful queen welcomed the heroes aboard for an excursion of the planet only to take Jenny as her personal guest with no intentions of reuniting her. Upon sensing the insidious motive of the queen, Giorgio and the Greys conducted a bold rescue mission and successfully extracted the heroes from Amazonia.

The heroes eventually came back to Amazonia to help the resistance force overthrow the tyrannical queen. Together with the aid of Demerra, an Amazonian warrior, the gang assisted the interim government to restore order and begin implementing a new democratic government. They lead Amazonia into a new chapter of history, uniting the people under a fair and democratic system, and over a fifteen-year period, with the help from the gray aliens, they bring Amazonia out of the dark ages and turn it into a high-tech modern planet with compatible transport stations on Earth.

Published by Page Publishing, David Velde’s illustrated novella is an exhilarating work of political satire for mature readers. Purchase your copy at Amazon and other online retailers.

