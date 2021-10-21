Joanna Tan Joins Exit Consulting Group, Inc.

Strategic Exit Planning Requires Purposeful Consulting Expertise

We’re thrilled to have Joanna join the team. She is a fantastic fit for the ECG family, and I look forward to working alongside her as we expand our services and reach to support more business owners.” — John Ovrom

CORONADO, CA, U.S., October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As companies embrace the new normal and our economy begins to feel hopeful again, business owners can lift their heads and look to the future. The business exit industry can move from emergency evacuation to strategic exit planning and execution. Companies devoted to working alongside owners are poised for growth and the compassionate and authentic staff committed to doing great work at Exit Consulting Group Inc. was a key factor attracting Joanna Tan to join the team.

“The ‘Engineering’ in ECG’s Exit Engineering™ process really interested me,” said Tan. “You don’t get to a successful exit without smart planning. For many business owners, the transformation can be just as exciting as the transaction. I’m excited to join the ECG agents of change, helping to put businesses in a better position so owners can enjoy a rewarding exit, aka their win.”

Tan brings a world of experience to her new role as Managing Director of Consulting at ECG. She served as CFO at two startups, COO at an energy non-profit, VP and management consultant at AIG, investment banker at J.P. Morgan, and ran her own consulting firm. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and both an MIA and MBA from Columbia University. Working alongside fellow Managing Director of Consulting Melissa Poler, Joanna adds to the ECG experience in unique and impactful ways.

“I combine Fortune 100 experience with an entrepreneurial approach. I know how large organizations operate and excel, and I know how startups raise capital and scale—all from a financial and operations background,” Tan said. “Not only do I know where business owners are coming from with certain challenges, but I have also been there myself. Most importantly, from my time as an independent consultant, I know how to be a good listener. You need to listen before you can advise and assist.”

In addition to advising owners, Tan says she is truly excited to work with leadership at Exit Consulting Group to forge the company’s future. Exit Consulting Group’s CEO, John Ovrom said, “We’re thrilled to have Joanna join the team. She is a fantastic fit for the Exit Consulting Group family, and I look forward to working alongside her as we expand our services and reach to support more business owners.”

About Exit Consulting Group

Founded in the early 2000s to assist owners in transitioning their companies, ECG developed a full spectrum of consulting and transaction services with a holistic approach. Working hand-in-hand with clients, team members define what success looks like and establish a plan of action to achieve those results. They work with owners to successfully exit their business while ensuring that the organization continues to thrive. This includes driving value to the business to increase revenues, mitigating disunity, and managing the transaction of the sale. Learn more about Exit Consulting Group at www.exitconsultinggroup.com.