Casting our minds into the realms of the very small molecule—or out over vast distances to the stars—can prompt mind-expanding new analogies.

“To me, it’s profound that our minds, perhaps born from ‘accidental creativity’ in the physical world,”” — Chuck Champlin

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Think Like a Molecule” Ponders Analogies Between our Physical World and the Infinite Potential of Human Thought

“It is amazing and wonderful that our species has the mental capacity to imagine different degrees of scale, from the size of the atom to the distant galaxies.” —Excerpt from “Think Like a Molecule” by Chuck Champlin

Molecules are the building blocks of life and everything around us, but are also, in essence, the foundations of thought. Their structures and infinite connections, which make up the universe, mirror the “mind maps” of our own thinking.

Author and former Disney “Imagineer,” Chuck Champlin considers a philosophical side of the science of molecules in his book, Think Like a Molecule, a thought-provoking and educational work that explores ideas of imagination and possibility.

“Despite their complex structures, molecules themselves probably don’t take time to ponder the ways they fit into the big scheme of things; they just are,” Champlin says. “But, when zillions of molecules bond together into organized, functional systems, we get everything, including you and me, and seven billion others.”

Champlin seeks inspiration via imaginative journeys into the infinitely vast and invisibly tiny realm of the cosmos in this small book with a big message.

“Just as nanotechnologists and bioengineers are creating new materials from molecules, we can use our powers of imagination to visualize new possibilities for our human enterprise,” Champlin says.

“To me, it’s profound that our minds, perhaps born from ‘accidental creativity’ in the physical world,” he says, “can now intentionally assemble marvelous new things.

Casting our minds into the realms of the very small molecule—or out over vast distances to the stars—can prompt mind-expanding new analogies.

“To think like a molecule is to be aware of the physical foundations in matter that have given rise to our thoughts—and from there, it’s onward into the realm of pure imagination and the twinkling stars of our infinite potential,” Champlin says.Champlin is a writer and journalist who worked at Walt Disney’s Imagineering unit, and then at Disney’s Consumer Products division as a corporate communications executive. In his work, he helped support Disney’s Children’s Summit at Disneyland Paris in the 1990’s.

Think Like a Molecule is published by Authors Press, an online publishing company and book reseller in Pittsburg, California.

Taking one more step towards great success in the literary world, Champlin is also the author of a novel currently heading toward publication from Authors Press titled Wand.

Think Like a Molecule

Written by: Chuck Champlin

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.