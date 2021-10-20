Senator Kearney, Rep. Delloso to Host Free E-Waste & Shredding Event on Oct. 30

SPRINGFIELD, PA – October 20, 2021 – Senator Tim Kearney and state Rep. Dave Delloso today announced that they will jointly host a free E-Waste and Shredding Event on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Interboro High School in Prospect Park, PA from 9 a.m. until noon.

This event is open to residents; no commercial businesses will be allowed. Constituents are encouraged to come out to the event to dispose of unneeded and confidential documents. All material will be shredded onsite and recycled at a later time.

“One of the best ways to protect ourselves against consumer fraud and identity theft is when we securely dispose of sensitive information,” said Senator Kearney. “It’s a proactive measure that will protect you in the future, and I hope that residents come out to take advantage of the free service.”

Each car will be allowed to shred up to four boxes/bags of documents.

Residents can also securely dispose of old electronics during the event. Acceptable items for e-waste disposal include old laptops, tablets, computers towers, smartphones, and hard drives.

Televisions and any other electronic device not listed will not be accepted at this event.

“I’m proud to partner with Senator Kearney to help folks get rid of their electronic waste,” said Rep. Delloso. “This is now a critical step we all need to take in order to protect against identity theft in these digital times.”

Additional Information:

We will also be collecting non-perishable food items for the Thanksgiving holiday at this event. Attendees are welcome to donate canned or boxed foods from the suggested list below. All items collected will be donated to Share Food Program.

Green Beans

Sweet Potatoes

Carrots

Corn

Pumpkin

Chicken Broth

Cranberry Sauce

Gravy

Egg Noodles

Elbow Pasta

Mashed Potatoes

Stuffing

Corn Bread

About Share Food Program:

Share Food Program is a nonprofit organization focused on eradicating food insecurity in the Philadelphia region through food distribution, education, and advocacy. Through partnerships with nearly 800 schools and more than 450 community-based organizations across the region, Share Food Program is the largest-serving food bank in the Philadelphia region, and one of the largest independent food banks in the country.

To learn more about Share Food Program, please visit www.sharefoodprogram.org or connect with them on Twitter or Instagram at @ShareFoodPhilly.

For more information about this press release, contact Senator Tim Kearney’s office at 610-544-6120 or Representative Dave Delloso’s office at 610-535-1002.

