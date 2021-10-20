AMSI RELEASES NEW VISUAL MASTERPIECE, “JEETE RAHO”
NYC-based pop singer-songwriter, Amsi, releases her largest and most intricate visual production to date.
Life is a celebration and it’s time to celebrate what makes you, YOU! Jeete Raho is my celebration of myself, my heritage, and my pride for it all.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC-based pop singer-songwriter, Amsi, released her first single of 2021, “Jeete Raho” in January, and is now answering fans' calls for accompanying visuals. The Desi-pop (AKA South Asian Pop) track described the declaration and ownership of one’s identity at the time of its release, and the video acts as a visual component of exactly that with colorful costume design and power dance moves showcasing Amsi’s next level of self-love and identity embracement.
— Amsi
“Jeete Raho”, meaning “live long” is a saying that Indian elders use to encourage younger people to live authentically. The anthem was meant to encourage not just Indian immigrants, but immigrants from all around the world to continue to live long and prosper regardless of the hate they might be receiving. Much like the song, the visual production of “Jeete Raho” is strong and upbeat, with an undeniable sense of female empowerment through Amsi’s moves and power poses throughout the video which are accompanied by backup dancers from diverse Indian heritage.
Amsi has always used her music as a powerful force for good and has performed and raised money in the name of various social justice causes. Most recently, Amsi returned to the Women’s March in NYC to perform Jeete Raho on October 2nd at the march for women’s reproductive rights (in 2017 she was given the opportunity to sing her song “Stronger Together” at the inaugural Women's March in New York City). On October 8th, she partnered with Planned Parenthood of Greater New York to host a benefit concert for the organization at Starr Bar in Brooklyn, NY.
The music video for “Jeete Raho” is Amsi’s largest and most intricate visual production to date.
ABOUT AMSI:
Amsi is a New York-based singer-songwriter. She has a formidable will to make a difference in the world through the power
of music and entertainment. Born in Germany and raised in the United States, Amsi’s culturally diverse upbringing allows her to express a unique perspective. The songstress brings forth her colorful experiences in her artistry by creating pop hits with a Bollywood twist.
