AG Kaul, Gov Evers Recognize School Safety Week, Encourage Use of Speak Up, Speak Out

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announce that this week, October 17-23, 2021, is Safe School Week in Wisconsin. Governor Evers signed a proclamation to make the recognition official. Attorney General Kaul and Governor Evers encourage students, school staff, and community members to help keep schools safe year-round by using the Office of School Safety (OSS) threat reporting system, Speak Up, Speak Out (SUSO).

“Every school should be free of bullying, harassment, violence, and discrimination,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Speak Up, Speak Out is a tool to help with the critical work of keeping students, teachers, and all other members of school communities safe in school.”

“These past two years have been especially hard for kids in Wisconsin and across our country,” said Governor Evers. “That’s why it’s so important for all of us to talk about mental health as we work together to prevent school violence and bullying, and the Speak Up, Speak Out system is providing a confidential way for students, schools staff, and community members to support kids across our state.”

The Speak Up, Speak Out (SUSO) resource center launched in September of 2020 and is a comprehensive, one-stop place to turn with important school safety concerns, including mental health. It offers a 24/7 threat reporting system, threat assessment consultation, critical incident response, and general school safety guidance. SUSO Resource Center staff work around-the-clock to respond to tips and to deploy a response locally by communicating directly with school administrators, law enforcement, and counselors.

Students, parents, school staff, or any community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the SUSO website, mobile phone application, or toll-free number.

SUSO Reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Online at speakup.widoj.gov 1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761) Mobile app (iOS/Android)

Learn more about the SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT Resource Center: