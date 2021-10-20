IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Receives FDA Clearance for the iMRI 3T-V Surgical System
The Next Generation of Intraoperative MRI Technology
As the global leader of intraoperative imaging solutions, we bring better outcomes to patients, optimized workflow to surgeons and maximum value to hospitals.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, the global leader in intraoperative imaging, announced that the company has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the new iMRI 3T-V Surgical System, a multifunctional surgical environment designed to deliver unmatched intraoperative vision for clinicians, assist in surgical decision-making and enhance precision in treatment.
— IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging
This newest imaging technology, based on Siemens MAGNETOM Vida, provides improved imaging speed, image quality and efficiency of scan acquisition by minimizing motion artifacts and sedation/anesthesia times thus decreasing the time to results. The new system utilizes Siemens BioMatrix 3T Technology that adapts to patient differences, reducing exam variations and rescans while enhancing results.
The IMRIS iMRI 3T-V Surgical Theatre, which was FDA cleared with our patented magnet mover technology, is available in a two-room or three-room configuration and features a 3 Tesla high-field MR scanner that will travel into the operating room on demand. This will provide intraoperative images of diagnostic quality without moving the patient and thereby minimizing associated risks. Clinicians will have access to real-time information while optimal surgical access and techniques are preserved. With integrated tools and technology designed specifically for neurosurgical applications, the IMRIS Surgical Theatre will allow optimal patient positioning for use of intraoperative MRI. Once positioned, it is unlikely the patient will ever need to be moved for scanning – before, during or after a procedure. Our patented ceiling-mounted rail system, the IMRIS Magnet Mover, is truly a one-of-a-kind innovation.
About IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging:
As a leader in image guided therapy solutions, IMRIS provides optimized fully integrated image-guided therapy environments that serve to address the important needs of patients, clinicians and hospitals by delivering timely information on surgical targets and results to clinicians for use during surgical or interventional procedures. The IMRIS Surgical Theatre incorporates MRI, CT and angiography into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide advanced intraoperative imaging directly in operating rooms. With a unique symphony of engineering and advanced imaging technology, the IMRIS Surgical Theatre is built for the human experience and inspired by the human mind - each IMRIS Surgical Theatre is custom-developed for the hospital and surgeons to uniquely compliment their workflow and intended use. IMRIS also designs and manufactures proprietary head fixation devices, imaging coils, and OR tables for use in this unique and multifunctional intraoperative environment. Products are sold globally to hospitals in the neurosurgical, spinal, cardiovascular, and orthopedic markets.
For more information, please visit www.imris.com.
Chelsey Wentz
IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging
+1 763-203-6432
cwentz@imris.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter