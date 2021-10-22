Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County Hosts Gala Featuring Superbowl Champion Ricardo Lockette
Retired Seahawk to live stream big message at hybrid gala for kids on Friday, November 2, 2021MOUNT VERNON, WA, USA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County produces its first-ever hybrid Great Futures Gala to raise money for local kids. This year's football-themed event features celebrity guest speaker, Ricardo Lockette, as well as the anticipated return of Gee Scott, a much-loved Seattle-based radio personality. The winning combination of dynamic personalities will drive conversation and support around mission-driven club outcomes.
The Great Futures Gala provides an annual opportunity to showcase the generosity of the community, Club activities, and achievements, and also celebrates donations and contributions of the generous Skagit community. Attendees can either enjoy the broadcasted presentation or the in-person experience at the Corporate Air Center. Due to Covid restrictions, seating is limited at the in-person event.
Last year's Gala welcomed Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who became its first virtual keynote presenter. But this year, modern technology offers more options for engagement. The 2021 Gala will showcase its first hybrid event featuring retired Seahawk and Club Alum, Ricardo Lockette who will welcome the audience via live-streaming technology. Lockette became a Seahawk fan favorite when he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2011. Lockette's ties to the Boys and Girls Club date back to school days in Albany, Georgia. It was through his local Club, Lockette learned to swim, create art, and use computers which helped him build and appreciate skills and talents outside of his exceptional athletic ability.
The 2021 Great Futures Gala, presented by Dwayne Lane's Skagit Subaru, will feature a football-themed night filled with premier Wines and Ales, a gourmet dinner provided by La Conner Seafood & Prime Rib, and a virtual silent auction. With the generous support from sponsors, 100% of the funds raised will go directly to Club programs.
Click here to visit the Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County to sponsor, register or learn more about the Great Futures Gala.
About Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County
With over 65+employees and 9 clubs across Skagit County, our many Club Members are provided with a safe, fun, and positive space for youth ages 6-18 to thrive in where they engage in Targeted Programs, focusing on our Priority Outcomes of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Citizenship. We are committed to reflecting our Club Values of Fun, Respect, Integrity, Community, and Acceptance.
The Skagit Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe, fun, and positive space for youth ages 6-18 to thrive in where they engage in Targeted Programs, focusing on our Priority Outcomes of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Citizenship. Club members and staff are committed to reflecting our Club Values of Fun, Respect, Integrity, Community, and Acceptance.
MISSION: To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential, as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Stacie Ortiz
Skagit Boys and Girls Clubs
+1 516-207-9182
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook