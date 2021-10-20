Transportation Insurer Canal Insurance Company to expand, locate new corporate headquarters in Greenville, SC
Fast-growing Canal Insurance specializes in insurance for commercial trucking and other specialty transportation operations
We are excited to deepen longstanding roots in South Carolina and further invest in our people and the Greenville, SC community with the decision to move to the 101 North Main building.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canal Insurance Company, 82 years young and with an eye on a vibrant future, has announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County by relocating to a new headquarters location on North Main Street in downtown Greenville. The move aligns with the commercial truck insurance company’s strategic plans for current and future growth.
— Paul Brocklebank, CEO, Canal Insurance
Founded in 1939, and rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best, Canal specializes in insurance for commercial trucking and other specialty transportation operations. The company provides comprehensive insurance products and services including auto liability, motor truck cargo, physical damage, trucker’s general liability coverages and risk management services.
Currently headquartered at 400 East Stone Avenue in Greenville, Canal will relocate to 101 N. Main Street – the former Bank of America Building – in mid-2022 to support the company’s growth plans and further increase its commitment to more than 230 employees and the Greenville community. Having hired 85 new employees over the last 3 years, Canal has shown its dedication to job creation in the area, and the relocation will continue to strengthen its recruitment efforts. The company currently has an additional 10 open positions featured on its website.
“On behalf of Canal shareholders and employees, we are excited to deepen longstanding roots in South Carolina and further invest in our people and the community with the decision to move to the 101 North Main building, said Paul Brocklebank, President and CEO of Canal Insurance Company.
“As a family-owned company, we have considered Greenville home for more than 80 years and share a keen appreciation for the advantages of expanding operations and recruiting employees in such a vibrant city and business environment. We view the new office space and location to be a smart fit with the Canal strategy and focus on collaboration and innovation, as we craft new insurance products and services designed for the next generation of motor carrier customers.”
Over the last decade, the company has begun to operate “more like a start-up than an eight-decade-old organization,” added Mr. Brocklebank, pointing to Canal’s new product offerings, innovative initiatives, incorporation of leading-edge technology and commitment to adding “an entirely new caliber of employee” to take the organization into the future, he said.
“Since 1939, Canal has been a leader in providing insurance and risk management for commercial trucking and specialty transportation services, and they have been excellent contributors to Greenville County’s corporate community. Greenville County Council congratulates Canal on the relocation of the company to its new headquarters in Greenville and wishes them continued growth and success here,” stated Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows.
Canal Insurance Company will take approximately 65,000 square feet of office space at 101 N. Main Street for its new corporate headquarters, and will have exclusive exterior signage rights, signifying the company’s long-term commitment to Main Street. The location anchors Greenville’s ONE City Plaza in the heart of downtown Greenville. Following an upfit of the space, Canal will become the anchor tenant in the tower, occupying five floors and over one-third of the building. Collier’s office brokerage team represented Canal in the transaction.
“From here you can change the world is the City of Greenville’s economic development anthem,” commented City of Greenville Mayor Knox White. “During the Great Depression and into World War II, Canal Insurance Company and its founders did just that in the long-haul trucking industry. Over the past 80+ years, Canal has grown their business from Greenville. We congratulate them on their expansion and welcome them into the heart of downtown. Bringing another respected, nationally known company headquarters to Main Street shows that Greenville is resourced and ready for quality growth and development.”
Canal’s newly upfitted headquarters is expected to be ready for occupancy by mid-year 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Canal team should visit the company’s careers webpage.
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, nearly $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
