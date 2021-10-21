LoanPaymentPro and Paydit Announce Partnership to Bring New Debt Repayment and Collection Technology to Consumer Lenders
EINPresswire.com/ -- LoanPaymentPro, a leading provider of innovative and technology-driven payment and funding solutions in the debt repayment space, today announced its partnership with Paydit, one of the leading platforms for financial Institutions, banks, credit unions, collection companies, and more that automates the entire debt negotiation process, from payment plan negotiation to status tracking and reporting.
As a fully integrated partner with Paydit, LoanPaymentPro will help empower Paydit's customers to choose from several debt resolution options; how the debt will be paid based on your presets and consumer capabilities and preferences.
With Paydit's state-of-the-art and completely customizable online debt negotiation platform, its customers can leverage AI and ML to empower consumers with a comfortable, self-serving, digital negotiation experience that’s available 24/7. Paydit’s technology acts as a “Virtual Agent” enhancing lender’s collections capacity while eliminating the burden of collection calls. They are reinventing debt collection.
"We are excited and honored to be an integral service provider within Paydit’s platform to help fuel its industry-leading functionality and value. This partnership allows us to offer our value-driven payment solutions to help lenders become more effective and efficient in accepting payments from its borrowers and consumers in a real-time setting. Richard Formoe and the team at Paydit continue to innovate and inspire lenders and partners across our vertical," said James Celli, CEO and Founder of LoanPaymentPro.
"Paydit is quickly emerging as one of the most innovative and fastest growing debt negotiation providers in the fintech and consumer credit industries," said Michael Perkins, SVP of Channel Partnerships for LoanPaymentPro. "Paydit shares our passion for innovation and leveraging technology to provide a frictionless user experience to both our clients and their customers. Their team's dedication for customer service is well known in the industry and we are our joint customers are getting the best technology."
Paydit and LoanPaymentPro have integrated at various levels through their secured, real-time APIs. LoanPaymentPro's APIs are designed for today's online and mobile driven financial services clients where accuracy and speed are paramount. In today's competitive environment, real time push-to-card, card acquiring, and same-day ACH APIs are table stakes for the best customer experience.
“We are thrilled to partner with LoanPaymentPro on this latest integration which will assist in the scaling of our payments ecosystem and provide our customers with a new and seamless payment experience. James Celli LPP CEO, Michael Perkins LPP SVP, Partnerships, and the entire team at LoanPaymentPro have made this partnership an exciting one.” – Richard Formoe, CEO of Paydit.
About Paydit:
https://www.payd.it/
Paydit is an online platform for debt negotiation that makes the dialog between the creditor and consumer fast, efficient, and convenient. Negotiate and pay past-due accounts anytime, from anywhere. Leverage AI-driven and fully digital consumer communication, regulatory-compliant automated service, and real-time payment monitoring and analytics. In this ever-changing business landscape, our platform is built to allow you to keep up with innovation and compliance. We’re constantly developing and enhancing cutting-edge technology solutions for collections and lending.
About LoanPaymentPro
https://loanpaymentpro.com/
LoanPaymentPro is a leading provider of innovative and technology-driven payment and funding solutions in the consumer finance and debt repayment industries. LoanPaymentPro's proprietary API driven platform provides flexible and automated solutions that allows for frictionless experience for both its clients and their customers.
