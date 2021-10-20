A5 welcomes Seamus Egan as VP Alliances and Business Development
A5 has been growing at an unimaginable scale. The experience Seamus brings to the table will be a great addition for our next phase of growth and innovation”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5, a Global Salesforce Summit Partner and a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio company, has recently announced the appointment of Seamus Egan as Vice President, Alliances and Business Development, This role will play a key part of A5’s Strategic Growth Plan.
— Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
Seamus has over 15 years of experience in IT consulting partnerships and alliances, having worked for major software vendors like Oracle and Salesforce. This strategic hire coincides with the growth and competence of A5, following the recent announcement of attaining Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and the Master Navigator status in Customer 360 and Sales Cloud.
“A5 has been growing at an unimaginable scale. The experience Seamus brings to the table will be a great addition for our next phase of growth and innovation,” said Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
“I couldn’t be happier and more excited to join this dynamic team,” exclaimed Seamus. “With many new titles under our belt and a strong foundation of happy customers, I cannot wait to help accelerate our next growth phase.”
Seamus will support new growth initiatives, strategic planning, alliances, and business development at A5 in this new role. With his strong background in technology, sales, and marketing, Seamus will promote the company’s organic growth, ensuring A5’s position as a digital transformation leader.
