Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,675 in the last 365 days.

A5 welcomes Seamus Egan as VP Alliances and Business Development

Seamus Egan joins A5 as VP Alliances and Business Development

A5 has been growing at an unimaginable scale. The experience Seamus brings to the table will be a great addition for our next phase of growth and innovation”
— Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5, a Global Salesforce Summit Partner and a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio company, has recently announced the appointment of Seamus Egan as Vice President, Alliances and Business Development, This role will play a key part of A5’s Strategic Growth Plan.

Seamus has over 15 years of experience in IT consulting partnerships and alliances, having worked for major software vendors like Oracle and Salesforce. This strategic hire coincides with the growth and competence of A5, following the recent announcement of attaining Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and the Master Navigator status in Customer 360 and Sales Cloud.

“A5 has been growing at an unimaginable scale. The experience Seamus brings to the table will be a great addition for our next phase of growth and innovation,” said Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.

“I couldn’t be happier and more excited to join this dynamic team,” exclaimed Seamus. “With many new titles under our belt and a strong foundation of happy customers, I cannot wait to help accelerate our next growth phase.”

Seamus will support new growth initiatives, strategic planning, alliances, and business development at A5 in this new role. With his strong background in technology, sales, and marketing, Seamus will promote the company’s organic growth, ensuring A5’s position as a digital transformation leader.

Debarati Mukherjee
A5
dmukherjee@a5corp.com

You just read:

A5 welcomes Seamus Egan as VP Alliances and Business Development

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.