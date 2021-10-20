PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the Past to the Present: a Life Set in Poetry

Frankfurt, DE — Keith E. Huling’s From the Past to the Present unveils his most awaited book containing a collection of poems. Published by Litfire Publishing, the book is meant to mark the injustices and flaws of society as perceived by the author at the commencement of the twenty- first century.

From the Past to the Present is Keith Huling’s recollection — written in verse — of the ramifications brought about by the advent of postmodern life. At its core, the book is Huling’s reaction against the actions of the democratic system. Poetry became a means of expression when Huling was incarcerated; the poetry is a first-hand account of the author’s experience in the failings of the judicial system. Huling writes, “What I began to write portrayed how I had seen in the judicial system and the rhetoric that this society portrayed as bias and totally racist.

I had believed that the judicial system had produced this element, the oppressed who must free themselves in search for identity while time unfolds.” The Keith E. Huling was born in South Carolina to Queenie and Donald Norwood. He was later adopted by his stepfather Jerome, whom he admires for his gift and talent in poetry. Huling started his poetry journey when he was nine, around the same time when he also took interest in acting and singing.

