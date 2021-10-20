The Adventures of Bubba Bear follows the story of a playful bear named Bubba, who loves to learn and explore new things.

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Charre Smith pens a book that follows the story of a bear and his mighty adventure of exploring his world through his five senses.

“Just as the opening paragraph is repeated at the beginning of every book, there will be other key phrases that will repeat throughout the series. Children will begin to remember that and will quite often beat the reader to the punch by saying it before the reader gets to that part.”—Charre Smith, The Adventures of Bubba Bear.

Bringing her passion for teaching and educating kids into words, former public school teacher, Charre Smith, who taught flute, piano, and voice lessons for 25 years, enlightens young readers about the five senses and how each of them works in The Adventures of Bubba Bear. This repetitive and singsong type of narrative will give preschoolers a chance to learn and retain the names of their country, state and city and the books to follow will do likewise.

The Adventures of Bubba Bear follows the story of a playful bear named Bubba, who loves to learn and explore new things. As he watches his Mama Bear make breakfast, Bubba also begins to understand the five senses and their functions by tasting, seeing, touching, hearing, and smelling.

With his Mama Bear and Papa Bear eagerly showing Bubba how to use his five senses without even knowing it, Bubba learns how things work together with readers who are learning along with him.

The delightful series does not only cater to young preschoolers, but to the parents as well, by including a parents’ guide that gives them concepts and ideas to extend their children’s learning and ideas to develop fun activities which will enhance their overall learning process. Aside from this, the author uses repetition and inventive words which can help the children to be expressive and encourage them to invent some of their own vocabulary like “Yummy-o”, an expression that can be read in a fun fashion. “Humans learn through repetition and through the interaction with our senses. This is especially true for preschoolers.”

