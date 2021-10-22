Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County Attracts Top Talent Through Wage Increase
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County implements a Club-wide wage increase to maintain a competitive edge in a tight labor market. The wage increase adjusts pay ranges for all youth development positions and nearly all personnel except senior mission support staff.
It’s no secret that people are key to the growth and success of any organization. The process of formulating a team of diverse talent that lends various perspectives, ideas, skill sets, and backgrounds is vital, but it’s also one of the most challenging aspects of any business. Sourcing, nurturing, and hiring the right people to join any organization is a complex process—one that requires a team-wide effort if the hope is to attract top talent.
The commitment of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are unequivocal. It is recognized that despite significant effort to make organizational culture and practice milestones, it will require continued growth and evolution. Staff, volunteers, and members should feel empowered to make their needs known to ensure the greatest success for all.
With many positions now open in the Skagit County Region, those interested are encouraged to visit https://skagitclubs.org/team/join-our-team/ for a complete list.
About Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County
MISSION: To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential, as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
With over 65+employees and 9 clubs across Skagit County, our many Club Members are provided with a safe, fun, and positive space for youth ages 6-18 to thrive in where they engage in Targeted Programs, focusing on our Priority Outcomes of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Citizenship. We are committed to reflecting our Club Values of Fun, Respect, Integrity, Community, and Acceptance.
Stacy Ortiz
It’s no secret that people are key to the growth and success of any organization. The process of formulating a team of diverse talent that lends various perspectives, ideas, skill sets, and backgrounds is vital, but it’s also one of the most challenging aspects of any business. Sourcing, nurturing, and hiring the right people to join any organization is a complex process—one that requires a team-wide effort if the hope is to attract top talent.
The commitment of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are unequivocal. It is recognized that despite significant effort to make organizational culture and practice milestones, it will require continued growth and evolution. Staff, volunteers, and members should feel empowered to make their needs known to ensure the greatest success for all.
With many positions now open in the Skagit County Region, those interested are encouraged to visit https://skagitclubs.org/team/join-our-team/ for a complete list.
About Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County
MISSION: To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential, as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
With over 65+employees and 9 clubs across Skagit County, our many Club Members are provided with a safe, fun, and positive space for youth ages 6-18 to thrive in where they engage in Targeted Programs, focusing on our Priority Outcomes of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Citizenship. We are committed to reflecting our Club Values of Fun, Respect, Integrity, Community, and Acceptance.
Stacy Ortiz
Skagit Boys & Girls Club
+1 516-207-9182
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook