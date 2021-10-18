Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson held a second executive branch community service project

October 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct.18) — The Cox-Henderson administration held its second hands-on executive branch service project this year. As outlined in the administration’s One Utah Roadmap, service is a core value for Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. Two service projects will be held each year.

Gov. Cox, Lt. Gov. Henderson, First Lady Abby Cox, cabinet members and state employees assembled hundreds of hygiene and personal care kits with approximately $250,000 worth of product donated by Hispanic Star in partnership with Procter & Gamble. Donations included personal care items for men and women, diapers, sanitizers, masks, body lotions, baby lotions, body wash, sanitizing wipes, blankets, toilet paper and paper towels.

“These kinds of hands-on service projects remind us who we are as public servants and the people we serve in government,” Gov. Cox said. “We so appreciate our friends at Hispanic Star, Procter & Gamble and Utah Food Bank who made this incredible day possible.”

Hygiene kits were distributed to organizations serving refugees, foster care families, homeless providers and other community organizations.

The Cox-Henderson administration hosted the event at a Utah Food Bank warehouse in Salt Lake City.

