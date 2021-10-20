Gov. Wolf Announces Investment in Manufacturing Apprenticeships in Berks County

Governor Tom Wolf announced over $20,000 has been awarded to Cambridge-Lee Industries to train three manufacturing apprentices in industrial maintenance, including troubleshooting, repairing, and installing equipment and parts. Investing in apprenticeships and other job training programs that build a well-educate and skilled workforce is a priority for the governor.

“As the commonwealth’s manufacturing industry continues to grow, supporting and fueling a skilled and ready workforce has never been more important,” said​ Gov. Wolf. “This funding helps Cambridge-Lee Industries offer essential training to prepare apprentices for sustainable manufacturing careers.”

The project received $21,106 through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, a statewide program that offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs. Apprentices will complete industrial maintenance classes within a four-year curriculum training program at Berks Career & Technology Center (BCTC).

“We are grateful and excited for an opportunity to continue to support our employees through this apprenticeship journey,” said Kristen N Hasenauer, Human Resources Manager, Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC. “We are passionate about providing opportunities for learning and growth and this grant will help support those efforts.”

In 2017, Cambridge-Lee Industries developed and initiated a complete training program for their Maintenance Mechanics and Maintenance Electricians. In 2020, they applied and were approved for their Industrial Maintenance apprenticeship program through the Department of Labor & Industry. Through this apprenticeship program, they can offer more job opportunities as well as a structured training program through BCTC.

Cambridge-Lee Industries is a copper-focused supplier to the plumbing, HVAC, construction, industrial, and OEM market distributing globally from warehouse locations across the USA and Canada and has been in business for over 75 years.

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.