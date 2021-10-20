Verified Movers Announces The Launch Of A Trusted Review Platform For Moving Companies
This unique platform offers a detailed analysis of professional movers across the countryUNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verified Movers is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative platform which assists people, who are looking to relocate, in finding their ideal moving company.
Moving is certainly stressful and time-consuming, so customers should not have to be overwhelmed by choosing a mover. The platform features a comprehensive list of nationwide moving companies, customer testimonials and both positive and negative reviews.
Most review sites tend to focus solely on positive reinforcement, but steer clear of the negative experiences and testimonials, which Verified Movers believes is a necessary offering for potential customers. Each company listed on its site offers both to ensure customers are able to make informed decisions.
“The website is managed by industry professionals and there is a very thorough verification process for each listing,” said Eugene Tolk, CEO of Verified Movers. “Companies can’t pay to remove or alter reviews, and we have systems in place to control fake reviews. We recognize transparency is key when it comes to trusting moving companies to get your belongings from Point A to Point B, and this is just one way we provide that to our users.
The Verified Movers platform was designed to streamline the exhausting research process for customers looking to find reliable movers. Its database currently features over 6,600 moving companies, while new ones are being added regularly.
About Verified Movers
Verified Movers is a trusted review platform that publishes reviews, customer testimonials and experiences with moving companies. The platform offers the option to both research and share reviews for different professional movers nationwide. For more information, please visit https://verifiedmovers.com.
