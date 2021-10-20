Current Press releases

New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS excels during final testing World premiere in November

Stuttgart . The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is getting a big brother: the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The new top model of the 718 family is well prepared for its world premiere in November. During final testing and evaluation drives, the first 718 to carry the RS badge has impressively demonstrated its dynamic potential both on twisty mountain roads and on the racetrack.

Brand ambassador and development driver Jörg Bergmeister has lapped the 20.832-kilometre Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in a lightly disguised production car in 7:09.300 minutes. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS completed the shorter 20.6 km lap, which had previously served as the benchmark, in 7:04.511 minutes – 23.6 seconds faster than its little brother, the 718 Cayman GT4. To protect the driver, the mid-engined sports car was equipped with a racing seat. The tyres fitted to the car were Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R, which will be optionally available. A notary confirmed the standard condition and weight of the car.

"During development, we gave the 718 Cayman GT4 RS everything that characterises a genuine RS: lightweight construction, more downforce, more power and, of course, an even higher level of responsiveness and feedback to driver inputs. The fantastic lap time of the Nordschleife is impressive proof of how clearly noticeable these improvements in driving dynamics are," says Directors GT Model Line, Andreas Preuninger. "Our customers can look forward to a pure driver's car that makes a thrilling driving experience an absolute priority."

"The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is an uncompromising driving machine. It feels as nimble as a go-kart on mountain roads, yet is impressively stable and well-balanced on the racetrack. Otherwise, such a lap time wouldn’t even be possible," says Jörg Bergmeister. "The GT4 RS is one of the sharpest cars Porsche has ever developed. And you really have had to experience the breathtaking noise it makes for yourself," adds the world-class driver, who has devoted more than 500 hours to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS during test and tuning drives as part of the car’s development.

