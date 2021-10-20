In-Person Professional Retail Management Training Resumes in Dubai, UAE
When it comes to Professional and Effective Training, nothing replaces face-to-face interaction.
The price of education is paid just once. The price of ignorance is paid forever!”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a 21 month hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic, DMSRetail is set to re-introduce four of its revised and updated professional retail management workshops in Dubai, UAE.
DMSRetail Inc. was founded in 1991 and has supplied professional retail management training programs to the retail sector in the Middle East since 2008.
Many prominent Middle Eastern retailers sent management team members to DMSRetail workshops between 2008 and early 2020, when safety precautions and travel restrictions presented barriers to in-person training.
Now, with Expo 2021 Dubai underway, we've seen a lot of interest in our workshops.
Our programs - The Retail Operations Management Workshop - Brand, Category Management & Inventory Control - Loss Prevention & Profit Protection and others - continue to be offered online but do not replace the in-person learning experience.
Matt Parmaks, MSc., EVP said "The online version of the workshops are excellent, and we've had a lot of success with them. Of course, the need for training remained and we met that need. We've had participants join online from all over the world since mid-2020 when it became clear that face-to-face meetings were not ideal."
We have chosen to limit class size to 20 people to meet the strictest, safest social distancing guidelines. The venues, also, are following Covid protocols to ensure the safety of their guests.
DMSRetail Inc. has scheduled the following workshops in Dubai, UAE after UAE National Day:
The Retail Operations Management Workshop – December 5-6-7, 2021
Retail Loss Prevention & Profit Protection Workshop – December 8 & 9, 2021
Brand, Category Management & Inventory Control Workshop – December 12-13-14, 2021
Multi-Unit Management & Store Visits for Maximum ROI – December 15 & 16, 2021
You can visit the website at https://dmsretail.com/RetailManagementWorkshops/
For an interview with Mr. Parmaks, or to inquire about anything in this press release, please contact Gwen Mitchell, Client Services: gmitchell@dmsretail.org or Josephine Hill, Events Manager: jhill@retailmanagementworkshop.com
Retail Operations Management Workshop Information