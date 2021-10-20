Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,768 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Signs School Bus Safety Bill

GOVERNOR TOM WOLF

On January 20, 2015, Tom Wolf was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 47th governor. Since taking office, Tom has taken a number of steps to make Pennsylvania a better place and is fighting for Pennsylvanians in Harrisburg every day.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Signs School Bus Safety Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.