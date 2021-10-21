U.S. Navy F/A-18 E/F Readiness Named Overall Winner in 2021 Aviation Week Network Program Excellence Awards
Winners Honored at Awards Banquet During the DefenseChain ConferenceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at the DefenseChain Conference, Aviation Week Network announces the winners of the annual Aviation Week Program Excellence Awards, which honors excellence in program leadership. The U.S. Navy F/A-18 E/F Readiness was named overall winner in the program. For only the third time in the program’s 17 years, Aviation Week Network selected one program for overall achievement.
The U.S. Navy’s work to improve readiness of the F/A-18 E/F fighter aircraft fleet demonstrated excellence in execution, in dealing with complexity, organizational leadership and results to receive the award. Rear Admiral Shane Gahagan, program executive officer for tactical aircraft programs, accepted the award for his team.
Six additional winners were selected for Program Excellence awards:
• Special Projects: Honeywell Aerospace for its Ultraviolet Light Treatment System, which is used to sanitize and cleanse aircraft cabins; Bob Lenz, Sr. Director, Offering Management
• Supplier System Design & Development: L3Harris Technologies, Optical Telescope Assembly for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope; Dave Smith, Program Manager
• Supplier System Production: Qioptiq Ltd, an Excelitas company, for production of its relay optical assembly in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter; Lance Nicholls, Continuous Program Lead
• Prime System Design & Development: Boeing for the MQ-25A program design and development, Dave Bujold, Sr. Director/Program Manager
• Prime System Production: Lockheed Martin for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3Missile Segment Enhancement production; Kurtis Jetsel, Director Program Management
• Prime System Sustainment: Boeing for sustainment of the International Space Station; John Mulholland, Vice President and Program Manager
The awards program, which was established by aerospace and defense industry leaders in 2004, is sponsored by Siemens Digital Industries Software. The annual program is designed to identify lessons learned and best practices, and then share these throughout the industry to improve overall program performance. More than 500 programs have been evaluated by teams of program management subject matter experts from industry, the Defense Department and academia.
“Companies that fiercely compete with one another established the Program Excellence awards to improve program performance for their customers in commercial aviation, space, and defense,” said Joe Anselmo, Editorial Director for Aviation Week Network. “Program managers are the industry’s unsung heroes. When things go wrong, it falls on them to accept responsibility and fix things. When things go right, that’s the expectation. So, it is with great honor that we are able to put the spotlight one time each year on the leaders of the thousands of programs that are the lifeblood of this industry.”
More than 150 subject matter experts from the Program Excellence Evaluation Team members score the programs based on delivering value to the public good, their companies and their teams; dealing with complexity; organizational excellence; and defining forward-looking metrics that keep programs on track.
Members of the 2021 Program Excellence Evaluation Team are Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Defense Acquisition University, Elbit Systems of America, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman, Parsons Corp., and Raytheon Technologies.
###
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Elizabeth Sisk
Aviation Week Network
+1 860-495-5498
email us here