Metaprise: Commerce Online Bank

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing your banking activities, getting paid in local currency and sending money to anyone, anytime. It sounds like a problem solved. Demand for pay and get paid platforms has been accelerating as businesses look for a modern solution to not only transact money, but to also control their finances, optimise spending and enhance their payroll security and protection.
When it comes to making global payments, you always need a financial services company that will meet your organization’s needs and that’s why Metaprise has stepped in to change the game. Their motto describes it perfectly “You worked hard to build a business,We make it easy for you to Pay and Get Paid.”
What is Metaprise?
Metaprise is an Commerce Online Bank which allows multi-national and local companies to accept & send payments in any currency all around the world with no hidden fees and fair exchange rates. They also offer next business day settlement in most currencies which makes the whole process faster and easier. Every business that signs can also apply for a Prepaid Credit Card which does not require a credit check or a wasted trip to the bank.
What other services does Metaprise offer?
Metaprise does not simply just offer a payment service, it also offers multiple business services for your benefit, including:
➢ Simplified Invoicing
Build and customize invoices specific to your business in minutes. Add branding, logos, and apply custom fees and discounts as needed.
➢ Guest Pay
Invite users from outside the Metaprise network to pay an invoice. Guest Pay allows users to send funds without having a Metaprise account, ensuring flexibility for you and your partners.
➢ Pay Links
Pay Links are an easy and convenient way to request funds. Share your Pay Link in many ways including by email, or text for a simplified and efficient process.
➢ Request Payment
Upload your own invoice and send to anyone in/outside the Metaprise network. All you need is an email and the payer can select from the multiple payment options available.
How to register and set up your Metaprise account?
➢ You can create a Metaprise account here: https://metaprise.online/Index/Account/register_user.html
➢ All you need to do is provide your first and last name, business email and phone number to get started.
➢ You will have to create a strong password to secure your account.
➢ You will have to provide the name of your business and the location
After you’ve done all that you’ll get an email to verify your account and a team member of Metaprise will be available to help if you need anything. It is really this simple and easy.
Published October 2021
