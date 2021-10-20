Achi blockchain has reached 10 PiB of unique network space in 10 weeks after the launch.
Only 10 weeks after the launch Achi blockchain has reached 10 PiB of unique netspace. Netspace has been growing steadily and exponentially at av. 5% per day
Many cryptocurrency experts know Corporate and Central Bank Cryptocurrencies are only good for buying Bitcoin. My goal is to ensure that with time this changes to… buying Achi and Bitcoin”TOKYO, JAPAN, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only 10 weeks after the launch Achi blockchain (achicoin.org) has reached 10 PiB of unique network space. Achi netspace has been growing steadily and exponentially at average 5% per day. Rapid growth of netspace is mainly driven by both growing number of new Achi true “farmers” joining the blockchain all over the world and veteran farmers growing storage space allocated to Achi network. Together with growing number of “farmers” we observe rapid growth of unique wallet addresses in the blockchain, which now exceeds 1225.
— Sten Achiho
Growing investor interest was also observed Further growth of Achi blockchain is supported by quickly increasing number of sale and purchase transactions during last few weeks. According to a report by GooDTwister and Nick231 of Achi Discord (https://discord.gg/DZhBc5pCng) on 30th of September 2021 they have completed the first recorded transaction on Achi blockchain. 100k ACH was exchanged for 100 USD. Thus placing market price at 1000 ACHUSD ( 0.001 USDACH ). Further sale transactions with much higher volume and close to this price point were also observed. Based on price point $0.001 per achi, market capitalisation of Achi blockchain is currently estimated at about 3 800 000 USD. This makes Achi the second largest blockchain in Proof of Space (PoSp) and Proof of Time (PoT) sector by market capitalisation .
On 18th of October 2021 Sten Achiho has released Achi 1.0.4 version where Achi ticker has been changed from XACH to ACH. As Sten Achiho wrote in his Reddit account (https://www.reddit.com/r/AchiCoins) - “It is important/necessary for marketing efforts. Many cryptocurrency experts know Corporate and Central Bank Cryptocurrencies are only good for buying Bitcoin. My goal is to ensure that with time this changes to “… buying Achi and Bitcoin”.
About Achi.
Achi is a new and the first truly decentralized cryptocurrency based on a Proof of Space (PoSp) and Proof of Time (PoT) consensus algorithm with independent Timelords, unique “plots” and zero pre-farm. Sten Achiho has stated only one grand goal for this project is simply The Good of The Mankind.
Sten Achiho
Achicoin
email us here