Latest News: New Library Exhibition Features Gems of Comic Art

Promotional graphic for Geppi Gems

A new exhibition at the Library of Congress explores how comic books have permeated popular entertainment and influenced U.S. culture, highlighting selections from the Stephen A. Geppi Collection that was generously donated to the national library in 2018.

“Geppi Gems” is now open in the Library’s Graphic Arts Gallery through mid-March 2022. 

