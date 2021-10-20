Frankfurt Book Fair – “Family Business” by J. J. Fauser is the most innovative Thriller Book 2021
“Family Business”, the first thriller written by aspiring author J. J. Fauser is already recognized as the most innovative thriller 2021.
A grounded narrative of modern espionage... ...featuring a variety of fresh locations, realistic combat sequences, and a complex and unrelenting plot.”FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Book Fair 2021 in Frankfurt everybody is talking about an artificial intelligence called “AIDA”, who is involved in a series of international incidents connected to espionage. In the meantime, it became clear that “AIDA” is a character in the new thriller “Family Business” by James Jack Fauser. His first book is already recognized as the most innovative thriller book 2021.
A week before the Frankfurter Buchmesse started, journalists had received mysterious email messages from “AIDA” asking them for help. In her messages “AIDA” stated to be run by the secret agency EUSAOCT, the “European Secret Agency for Organized Crime and Terrorism“, based in Brussels.
The mysterious sender claiming to be an AI system, seemed to be involved in a series of international incidents. There were several deadly shootings, a number of dead bodies, a crashed yacht and a kidnapping at locations like Athens, Munich, Zurich, Palermo and Oslo, as well as Washington DC.
The AI “AIDA” seemed to be the victim of a vicious hacker attack. Two operators of EUSAOCT, special agent J. J. Fauser and special agent Greta Lugaart, who both were obviously missing, seemed to be in the center of the whole string of events.
The CIA, the Sicilian mafia and other organized crime outfits, like an American right wing paramilitary group were involved as well. There would even exist links leading back to the White House.
At the Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 the press and members of the book publishing community are discussing the new thriller “Family Business” by author James Jack Fauser (J. J. Fauser) as the most innovative thriller 2021.
The famous American reviewer Kashif Hussain (BestThrillerBooks.com) states:
"A grounded narrative of modern espionage by secretive non-state entities that officially do not exist but operate within the shadows, featuring a variety of fresh locations, realistic combat sequences, and a complex and unrelenting plot."
As exceptionally innovative counts that “AIDA” is not only a character in the book or ebook, but can be experienced in reality and readers can communicate with her anytime via her chat bot.
A special Spotify playlist the author J. J. Fauser integrated into the book, so you can listen to the music titles while reading a certain chapter, is pretty innovative as well.
