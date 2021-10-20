TWG Names New Partner, Adds Third Client
Third Win Group, a Challenger Sports, Entertainment & Impact Agency, Adds GOODProjects CEO Darius Baxter as its Latest Client and Names Eric Dorsey as PartnerWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Win Group (TWG), an independent sports and entertainment agency serving impactful athletes, artists, creators, and brands, has named a new partner—Baltimore native, Eric Dorsey. Dorsey joins TWG’s founder, John Balkam, in growing the agency on a mission to become one of the most impactful businesses in the industry.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to add Eric Dorsey as my Partner at TWG,” said Founder and Managing Partner, John Balkam. “Eric and I share a passion for leveraging the power and influence of sports and entertainment to contribute to the greater good. With him on board, I see no reason why we can’t build a unique and meaningful agency that amplifies the good work of impactful athletes, artists, creators, and brands around the world.”
“TWG is an organization that thrives off of serving people,” said Dorsey. “We are building a team and community of passionate, dedicated leaders. I am honored to join John, the rest of the TWG team, and TWG clients in our mission to change perceptions towards how businesses can spark meaningful change.”
TWG has also added its third client, Co-Founder and CEO of GOODProjects, Darius Baxter. Baxter was named to the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the social entrepreneurship category for his work at GOODProjects. Baxter’s work has been highlighted by national publications like the New York Times, 60 Minutes, and NPR, but his most proud accomplishment is in 2020 when he received the Bricky Award as voted on by the residents in the public housing community in which he serves.
A Washington, D.C. native and Georgetown University alumnus, Baxter and the GOODProjects team have raised over $6 million in only 5 years in their efforts to fight poverty in Washington. Along with his leadership of GOODProjects, Baxter is a dynamic public speaker, having delivered a TEDx talk at Georgetown University, and shared a stage with author David Brooks during a panel at SXSW EDU.
"TWG embodies the type of agency I can be proud to be represented by,” said Baxter. “The TWG team is driven to make a difference in a meaningful way. This partnership will help amplify my story and the impact of GOODProjects, which includes stories of so many incredible families in our network."
“I have known Darius for years, and have followed GOODProjects since its inception. There are few people and organizations that have a more inspiring mission than Darius Baxter and GOODProjects,” said Balkam. “Our team at TWG will do everything it can to support Darius on his mission to lift 500 families out of poverty in our nation’s capital by 2030.”
Baxter becomes the third client on TWG’s roster joining Jeremy Casebeer, an AVP Tour beach volleyball professional and environmental advocate, and SHAED, a platinum-selling indie trio from D.C. best known for its hit single, “Trampoline.”
The company aims to aggressively grow its client roster in 2022, recruiting athletes, artists, musicians, creators, entrepreneurs, and brands with dedicated social and environmental missions.
About TWG
Third Win Group is an independent agency serving athletes, artists, creators, and brands on a mission to serve others and protect the planet. TWG was founded by author and social entrepreneur John Balkam in 2019. The company is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with presences in Baltimore, and New York City. Go to www.thirdwin.com or follow TWG on social platforms (@ThirdWinGroup) to learn more.
About GOODProjects
Since 2016, GOODProjects has helped families in Southwest D.C. live fulfilling lives free from poverty and violence while promoting health and wellness within the same communities. With the goal of lifting 500 families out of poverty by 2030, GOODProjects has measurably improved overall financial and health outcomes in low-income "Opportunity Zone" neighborhoods by eliminating common roadblocks so families can achieve their own personal definition of success. GOODProjects' flagship programs emphasize academic achievement, economic empowerment, and self-sufficiency. To learn more, please visit www.GOODProjects.org or follow @GOODProjectsDC.
