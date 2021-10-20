Sight, Sound & Story: Live Presents “Behind the Lens: Capturing Horror Films” on October 28th

Get into the Spirit of Halloween and go behind-the-scenes with some of today’s most innovative Cinematographers of the horror film genre.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues on October 28th with acclaimed Cinematographers James Kniest, Toby Oliver, ACS, and Checco Varese, ASC, with Moderator & Filmmaker/Author Jay Holben.

Inside Episode XV: Horror films rely heavily on the cinematographer to create the tone, mood and surreal imagery that frighten us to our core. Just in time for Halloween, join us for a special conversation with Cinematographers James Kniest ("Annabelle," "The Haunting of Bly Manor"), Toby Oliver, ACS ("Get Out," "Insidious: The Last Key") & Checco Varese, ASC ("Them: Covenant," "It: Chapter Two"); as they discuss their creative process of capturing some of the most frightening scenes in filmmaking today. Acclaimed director, producer and author Jay Holben will help guide the conversation; as well as show examples of their work. This is a free online event!



About Our Panelists:

James Kniest, is a seasoned cinematographer who has shot all manner of projects, including feature films, television series and commercials. Recently, Kniest shot four episodes of Netflix’s "The Haunting of Bly Manor," created by Mike Flanagan, a previous collaborator. Before "The Haunting of Bly Manor," Kniest lensed several episodes of the horror anthology series, "Into the Dark," produced by Hulu and Blumhouse Productions. Each episode of "Into the Dark" is themed around a holiday specific to each month of the year, with Kniest shooting episodes themed around Saint Patrick’s Day, Christmas and Halloween.

Kniest also shot the Warner Brothers’ horror-mystery "Annabelle," directed by John R. Leonetti. "Annabelle" was the second installment in "The Conjuring" universe, and is based on the account of famed paranormal authors and investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Aside from "Annabelle," Kniest has worked as the cinematographer on several horror feature films, including Stacy Title’s "The Bye Bye Man," Phil Claydon’s "Within," and Netflix’s "Hush," directed by Mike Flanagan.

Toby Oliver, ACS, is an award-winning cinematographer whose career extends internationally from his native Australia. Most recently, Oliver shot Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s "Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar," which releases on premium video on demand February 12th. Oliver also lensed: "The Dirt", Jeff Tremaine’s biopic film on hard rock band Mötley Crüe for Netflix; "Insidious: The Last Key" for director Adam Robitel; and writer/director Chris Landon’s comic thrillers "Happy Death Day" and "Happy Death Day 2U" for Universal.

He is best known for his work on Jordan Peele’s racially-charged comedic thriller horror "Get Out," starring Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya. The film premiered at a midnight screening at the Sundance Film Festival, ranked #1 at the U.S. Box Office on its opening weekend, and went on to earn an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and three other nominations including Best Picture.

Previously, Oliver shot Blumhouse Productions’ thriller "The Darkness" (aka "6 Miranda Drive") for director Greg Mclean, starring Kevin Bacon and Radha Mitchell; and lensed indie fantasy drama "Wildling in New York" for Maven Pictures and director Fritz Bohm with Liv Tyler, Bel Powley and Brad Dourif.

Checco Varese, ASC, recently wrapped "Dopesick" with directors Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Patricia Riggen and Danny Strong. Starring Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Peter Saskgard, the series takes viewers to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction.

Varese’s most recent work can be seen on Amazon Studios’ original, "Them: Covenant." The notable horror anthology series, created by Little Marvin, centers around a black family who move to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood in the 1950s during The Great Migration.

Previously, he shot "It: Chapter Two" for director Andy Muschietti, the sequel to 2017’s box office hit. The film aired at the Camerimage film festival. In addition, he has lensed the pilot for Fox’s legal drama "Proven Innocent"; the CW’s "Jane the Novela" pilot; several episodes of "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan" for Amazon with John Krasinski starring in the titular role; and director Jeffrey Nachmanoff’s sci-fi thriller, Replicas, featuring Keanu Reeves and Thomas Middleditch.

Working with his longtime collaborator, director Patricia Riggen, Varese lensed "Miracles From Heaven," as well as Riggen’s "The 33," based on the extraordinary real-life story of 33 miners trapped in a Chilean mine. His other feature credits include Riggen’s "Girl in Progress" and second unit on Guillermo del Toro’s "Pacific Rim."

Jay Holben is an independent director and producer in Los Angeles, California. His most recent work is the feature romantic drama "Before the Dawn."

A former cinematographer, he is an author of two commercially-published books on cinematography, a contributing technical editor for American Cinematographer Magazine, faculty instructor for Global Cinematography Institute and international lecturer, an Associate Member of the ASC and the co-chair of the ASC Motion Imaging Technology Council Lens Committee.