Methanol Institute Welcomes Kaizen Clean Energy as our Newest Member
KCE specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of hydrogen generators for decentralized power in EV charging, power, hydrogen markets, and more.
MI is delighted to welcome Kaizen Clean Energy as our newest member. Technology leaders like KCE are helping to position the global methanol industry for the transition to a low carbon economy”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE) as the association’s newest member company. KCE is a future fuels-focused company, headquartered in Houston, TX, specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of hydrogen generators for decentralized power in transportation, power, agricultural, EV charging, municipalities, and hydrogen markets.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
As the Electric Vehicle market continues expanding, fleet owners are facing a reality that aging electric grids can’t support their growing power demand. KCE helps clients avoid costly electrical infrastructure upgrades that take years of planning & lack reliability. KCE's Hydrogen Generators allow EV Fleet owners the ability to Scale, Decentralize, and maintain the Reliability needed to manage their new EV Fleets, mitigate demand charges, & accelerate their energy transition.
Using Element 1’s proprietary ISO Grade Hydrogen Generation technology and Methanol’s proven capabilities for transporting Hydrogen, KCE unlocks the methanol market for electric vehicle charging & microgrid stability.
Robert Meaney, Managing Director of KCE stated “KCE is excited to partner with the Methanol Institute, its members, & advance methanol’s deployment in the microgrid, EV charging, & hydrogen distribution markets. Our hydrogen generators are opening new markets & provide a catalyst for methanol to decarbonize growing industries held hostage by aging grids.”
About MI
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels and Delhi.
