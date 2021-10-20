Submit Release
Creative Entrepreneur Studd Da Kidd shares her personality traits in latest promotional commercial

Studd Da Kidd reveals different sides of her personality to prepare for the Exposure Explosion Festival.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for the Exposure Explosion Festival Live app, Studd Da Kidd's latest commercial displays her personality traits to create an emotional attachment to the art community and her fans. Backed with music by Studd Da Kidd and Ozzy Lennon, the commercial was produced by Studd Da Kidd, DRH Consulting, Erick Hernandez, and Transcendent Visionz. The San Antonio Riverwalk's backdrop takes the viewer on a journey of her hometown's history, art, and culture. Filmed at the Omni La Mansión del Rio and starring the talented Brianna Medrano, the creative commercial is set to enhance Studd Da Kidd's brand and give the world a glimpse of the person behind the Exposure Explosion Festival and its accompanying app.

Known for being innovative, Studd Da Kidd launched Exposure Explosion Festival to add to her creative brand and link creators with their fans. Her concepts and business endeavors bring endless opportunities while providing artists an outlet to connect their art with the global community.

On pace to become the next household name in the creative business, Studd Da Kidd's commercial will set the tone for part 2 of the commercial installment scheduled for release on November 5th.

Additional information about Studd Da Kidd is available on major social media platforms.

About Studd Da Kidd

Studd Da Kidd calls San Antonio, Texas home. As a creative entrepreneur, she has embraced the art community with a vision unlike no other. She strives to create a space for artists to display their talent, earn revenue, and most importantly, be a part of a community specially designed with their well-being in mind.

