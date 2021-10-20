Studd Da Kidd's "Exposure Explosion Festival Live" to offer subscription-based video-on-demand
Studd Da Kidd offers live concert video sharing across multi-media platforms with "Exposure Explosion Festival Live."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio, Texas-based creative entrepreneur Studd Da Kidd's “Exposure Explosion Festival Live” is an American company that offers subscription-based live concert sharing. Created in 2021, the festival will allow celebrities, artists, businesses, and others to hold live, personalized video concerts, web shows, podcasts, social networking, meet and greets, and much more.
Available on multi-media platforms such as a responsive website, mobile app, and smart television, "Exposure Explosion Festival Live" will allow artists to increase their revenue stream by premium streaming and content gating, one-touch D2C merchandise, ticket sales, sponsorship, and advertising. In addition, "Exposure Explosion Festival Live," is free to join for creators and allows artists to set their schedules, giving their fans the ability to watch their concerts at a low cost during a time that works best for them. Fans can join the platform for $8.99 a month or $79.99 annually, and creators can sign up by emailing info@exposureexplosionfestival.com.
Known for thinking outside the box, Studd Da Kidd has created an outlet where artists can perform from their chosen location. “Exposure Explosion Festival Live” also offers creatives a free interview that will air on all social media channels before appearing on the platform. Open to all creators including dancers, tattoo artists, poets, and models, “Exposure Explosion Festival Live” is destined to be a household name.
Additional information about Studd Da Kidd is available on major social media platforms.
About Studd Da Kidd
Studd Da Kidd hails from San Antonio, Texas. She is an innovator and entrepreneur who endlessly works diligently on her business blueprint to expand artists' brands. She provides fans a one-stop place to engage and make purchases with creators and is on track to be a force of nature for future visionaries and their projects.
