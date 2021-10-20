Retina Consultants of America Announces Addition of Colorado Retina Associates
Colorado Retina Associates of Denver, CO, Joins Elite Network of Retina Specialists
The physicians of Colorado Retina are excited to join our colleagues in Retina Consultants of America.”SOUTHLAKE, TX, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Retina Consultants of America (“RCA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, welcomes Colorado Retina Associates (“CRA”) to its national consortium. With the addition of Colorado Retina, RCA adds a key partner in the Rocky Mountain Region and expands its footprint into a new territory.

CRA is at the forefront of clinical trials and is the only community-based IRD Consortium Clinical Research site among 40 sites globally, most of which are within academic institutions. Additionally, CRA is the only private practice participating in ADJUST, a pediatric Uveitis Phase III clinical trial.
“The physicians of Colorado Retina are excited to join our colleagues in Retina Consultants of America,” said Dr. Alan Kimura, President of Colorado Retina. “This thoughtful integration of retina practices will raise the bar of quality even higher by disseminating best practices across the retina ecosystem.”
“Colorado Retina and RCA are fully aligned in providing the highest quality patient-centric care,” added Dr. Kimura. “We share a mindset of continuous improvement that seeks to improve patient care in clinic, surgery, and clinical trials.”
CRA was founded in 2006 through the merger of three independent practices and has grown to include 13 board-certified and fellowship-trained ophthalmologists in the greater Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. The practice comprises 180 employees across eight locations who care for more than 71,000 patients annually. CRA has participated in more than 115 clinical trials and is currently participating in 30 clinical trials for AMD, Inherited Retinal Disease, Retinal Vein Occlusion, and Diabetic Retinopathy and Uveitis. Recently, CRA opened its new, state-of-the-art flagship location in Lakewood, Colorado, which includes a combination of both clinical exam rooms and research facilities to further optimize patient care.
“Advancing the field of retina through the development of next-generation pharmacotherapies and devices as well as the refinement of management strategies through prospective clinical trial endeavors is foundational to RCA’s mission,” said Charles Wykoff, M.D., PhD, Retina Consultants of Texas. “CRA brings tremendous knowledge and expertise to our dedicated national clinical research team, and we look forward to a productive partnership.”
RCA includes practices in New York, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota, and California, and the addition of CRA furthers RCA’s goal of providing the highest quality retinal care to patients across the United States.
Formed by Webster Equity Partners and based in Southlake, Texas, RCA is partnering with leading retina specialists who seek a strategic partner with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets. RCA is unique in offering the first horizontal alliance in the eye care field focused solely on retinal care.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Retina Consultants of America, contact Robert Grabow, (972) 779-0794.
About Retina Consultants of America
Retina Consultants of America is a network of leading retina specialists with the mission of saving sight and improving patient lives through innovation and the highest quality care. Through RCA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians continue to drive clinical care and practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise, resources, and shared best practices available through RCA. For additional information on Retina Consultants of America please visit
www.retinaconsultantsofamerica.com
About Webster Equity Partners
Webster Equity Partners has invested in RCA along-side its physician partners. Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high impact growth strategies that deliver the highest quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.
