Oct 20, 2021

By: Dan Ratner, Senior Director, Member Services, FMI

Author Tom Peters, best known for his 1982 book In Search of Excellence: Lessons from America’s Best-Run Companies said, “Celebrate what you want to see more of.” These words capture the reason FMI is proclaiming a second annual Supermarket Employee Day on February 22, 2022—we want to see more celebration of the people who, at every level of the food retail industry, work tirelessly to feed families and enrich lives.

It’s time to start planning our celebration for February 22, 2022, and remember why we are celebrating:

We celebrate supermarkets that are the backbone of our communities.

There are more than 40,000 stores that sell food and groceries in the U.S. and millions of employees who come to work daily to keep shelves stocked and provide communities essential service that help them survive and thrive.

We celebrate supermarket employees who are frontline heroes during periods of crisis.

Be it pandemics or natural disasters, supermarket employees sustain communities by maintaining the pipeline of food and consumer goods customers need. In addition, supermarket employees volunteer countless hours to contribute to lifting up their local communities.

We celebrate supermarket employees because they help us stay strong.

Grocery stores are part of the fabric of their communities — and that’s a commitment we take seriously. Its why stores have taken every step possible to safely serve customers and preserve jobs even during the darkest moments of this crisis.

We celebrate supermarket employees because they have earned our gratitude.

Despite supply chain disruptions or workforce reductions, supermarket employees have demonstrated heroic efforts to keep communities going. Supermarket employees have personified compassion and courage when communities have most needed to be encouraged.

Save the date and make your plans! To help you plan, FMI has developed a toolkit with turnkey resources, an online store and celebration ideas available at www.FMI.org/SupermarketEmployeeDay. We look forward to seeing even more celebrating of our supermarket employees in 2022!

Supermarket Employee Day Toolkit