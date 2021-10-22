SHOPKHOJ Delivers a Guide to the Best Shops in Jaipur, Relieving the Visitor of Hours Spent Searching for Information

JAIPUR PATCHWORK WALL HANGING Jaipur Precious Stones SHOPKHOJ.COM

DELHI, INDIA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting a place to take in the sights, museums, etc. doesn’t leave much bandwidth and energy to do a deep dive into the local shopping scene. Luckily, in Jaipur, Shopkhoj delivers an avenue to do both by providing the best guide to shopping treasures. Acting as a trusted local shopping companion, Shopkhoj provides the visitor with a wealth of information to find that perfect handicraft, that soft cotton top and so much more.

Jaipur has seen a steady increase in the number of visitors – both domestic and international (Times of India Dec 15th, 2020 and New Indian Express 2nd Jan 2021). Folks visit this Pink City as it is called for a myriad of reasons – literary festivals, museums, landscape and color, tourism, musical roots, rich historical and cultural heritage - as well as many shows and movies that are set here. Jaipur is also part of the Golden Triangle – Delhi, Agra, Jaipur on destination tours.

But Jaipur is also known for its unique gems and treasures to shop for. The Kota fabric and the bandhini and leheriya designs are iconic to Jaipur shopping .Meenakari jewellery designs bring royalty back to the present. Jaipur shopping is all about exotic bridal wear, soft cotton fabrics, gems and jewellery, and handicrafts. Jaipuri carpets and colorful patchwork quilts are one-of-a-kind treasures.

While online shopping is convenient, it doesn’t replace the experience of taking in the smells and sights of wandering through alleys trying to find that local craft and maybe talking to the artisan who made it. That is what makes experiencing a city full of color. It can be exhausting trying to figure out where to shop for all of these unique items, let alone find out about what is unique to Jaipur. For example, the jeweller’s market , aka Johari Bazar offers the best place in Jaipur for those interested in silver jewellery, rubies, garnets, emeralds, bangles.

Shopkhoj (www.shopkhoj.com) gives you easy access to all this information at your fingertips.

www.shopkhoj.com/jaipur provides information on this historic city, the best shopping markets and bazaars, and the best products to buy.Detailed and extensive product glossary, reviews of shops, maps and location information provide the user with a complete and easy search experience.In addition, reviews by local women provide that seal of approval.

Shopkhoj is the #1 guide to shopping in India. There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to what is available to shop for in India – from materials, to fabrics, to handicrafts, jewellery, and much much more. It can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Shopkhoj provides users with easy to use tools enhancing their shopping search experience. Users can access product glossaries, history, culture, specialties unique to different cities, as well as detailed information on markets and shops within cities. Understand where the best markets are located, and the best products in each of the markets. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pondicherry and Jaipur), but hope to expand this list to more. In addition to information about local flavors, read about the shopping malls where users can find international brands, the best entertainment zones, and dining options.

Shopping blogs and videos take you on an inside journey to what’s available. Our search functions allow a user to search by category, price range, products, and much more. We have searched the markets across the cities to bring you a guide – from which shops have the best Quality, the best Price, the Fabrics, where you can Custom-design your wedding outfits, where you can find tailors to fit your style .

