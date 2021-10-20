Tech Industry Innovator Tangentia Offers Cryptocurrency Joining Bonus
Digital transformation company Tangentia could set a trend in the Indian IT industry by offering new hires a unique cryptocurrency joining bonus in FOHO Coins.GOA, INDIA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic has brought on several challenges and devastating losses to the business world with millions losing their jobs and operations closing down. However, some industries have flourished and technology is at the forefront of the ‘New Normal’. Tangentia, a leading global digital transformation company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada with a strong presence in Goa and Kerala is creating over 100 new job opportunities in 2021. For those interested in working in AI (Artificial Intelligence), RPA (Robotic Process Automation), EDI (Electronic Data Integration), OMS (Order Management Solutions) & Agile Application Development (Angular, iOS, Android, .Net, React, Python, Django), Tangentia presents an exclusive opportunity including exposure to Global clients like H&R block, Vanguard, Jaguar Land Rover, marquee Indian customers like Reliance Retail, a flexible hybrid work system, certifications from industry-leading software platforms and now a unique joining bonus.
As millennials are leading the charge in the crypto space, Tangentia has announced a unique initiative offering new recruits a minimum joining bonus of 1000 FOHO Coins. FOHO is a platform for the fractional ownership of real estate that is powered by blockchain. It comprises FOHO Coin, FOHO Haus, FOHO Work and FOHO Club. Vijay Thomas, CEO & Founder of Tangentia and also a Co-Founder at FOHO said “We are very excited about our Cryptocurrency joining bonus and it has been widely accepted by our new hires. This is a reflection of Tangentia trying to stay abreast with the latest trends and also our attempt to get the best possible talent to join the Tangentia family.”
Mamatha Manu, HR Manager at Tangentia said “Our business was always global but now with the pandemic, we are open to employees working remotely. We are looking to hire people in different parts of India and we are proud to say that we have active employees in 15 Indian states.”
Earlier on September 1st, Tangentia signed an agreement for the acquisition of Cycloides Technologies in Kerala, India and Cycloides Inc. Canada. Bringing Cycloides into the Tangentia fold doubled the team strength of Tangentia while allowing new ideas to flourish and capabilities to come to the fore especially around Product Engineering, Engineering services including semiconductor design and offshore delivery centers. The acquisition paves the way for aspiring and deserving IT professionals to connect with fantastic new job opportunities.
Tangentia’s latest brand campaign, ‘Take the Paper out of Paperwork’ urges businesses to do away with tedious paper processes and switch to automation to foster business growth. The pandemic has been one of the biggest accelerators of digital transformation technologies. By using automation in operations, businesses can save time, money and resources, while increasing productivity and growth, all by reducing the use of paper processes. By joining the Tangentia team, IT professionals can work towards making an impact in the industry with digital transformation technologies.
About Tangentia
Tangentia is a leading global boutique digital transformation firm with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that can bridge the most challenging technology gaps while creating significant cost efficiencies and competitive advantage across an organization and its supply chain. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Tangentia with associates & ecosystem partners operates globally with a presence in 5 continents and 30+ countries, offering a "Think Global, Act Local solutions approach. Tangentia America is headquartered in New York and Tangentia India is headquartered in Goa, India. Tangentia was on the Profit 500 list of fastest-growing companies in Canada for 6 years in a row and Tangentia America was a part of the INC 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the USA. Tangentia is proud to be a globally compliant ISO 9001 and 27001 company. To round up the global perspective, Tangentia India was the IT Company of the year in Goa by Business Goa magazine.
Learn more at https://www.tangentia.com/careers/
Suma Jena
Tangentia
+91 88957 20579
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn