Technostacks Adds One More Feather To The Cap By Introducing An Innovative Fintech Solution
Technostacks announced the “Connect PME” app that aims to bridge budding SMEs by connecting them with banks and other microfinance institutions.TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a humble beginning way back in 2014 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Technostacks is an organization carving a unique reputation for itself in a cutthroat global IT industry.
Technostacks recently released its brand-new mobile app, “Connect PME”. The innovative app aims to bridge budding entrepreneurs and Startups by connecting them with banks and other microfinance institutions.
The founders are confident that this fintech app would help facilitate businesses with funding once the financial institutions duly approve their business ideas. This innovative fintech solution is meant to help entrepreneurs and financial institutions be empowered with a straightforward interface that allows linking both parties with utmost ease.
Some Features Offered by the Connect PME App
The company planned for fintech app development that could help businesses seek the right kind of financial help, and financial institutions get the liberty of associating with projects, seemingly having a bright future.
Technostacks did achieve all this by building ‘Connect PME’, a robust app offering a lot more than what was expected out of the same.
· Recommendation of Projects for Funding
A practical, well-planned, and ongoing proposal module naturally utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) models.These models are behind the scenes and suggest results of MFI &NBFI for empowering planned financing between involved stakeholders.
· Credit Score Display in Real-Time
A productive, well-strategized, and ongoing credit scoring module within a versatile application utilizing Machine learning technology assesses the reliability and creditworthiness of an entrepreneur.The advanced technology is based on the precise Call logs, SMS logs, Geo-area logs, and Psycho-procedural tests.
· Easy Sharing of Credit Score with NBFI and MFI
A profoundly available, adaptable, and secure foundation is empowered using data streaming (Kafka) to guarantee a sufficient reaction time. It permits entrepreneurs to show and share financial assessments in no time.
· Live Chat Accessible at any given Time
The FAT technology used in the app helps to talk with Micro-Entrepreneurs, NBFI, and MFI regarding the shared profile and financing.
· Face Recognition Digital Registration
The app offers simply advanced enrolment with face acknowledgement distinguishing the time of when an entrepreneurial profile was created.
· Highly Secure and Safe Platform
Execution of security and individual information assurance, and more importantly, the platform is fully GDPR compliant to protect intellectual property (IP) rights of entrepreneurial thoughts.
A Brief on the IT Services from the Stable of Technostacks
The organization is an extensively solid, enthusiastic group of engineers, strategists, developers, marketing & sales specialists, coders, designers, and testing experts.They work with a persistent approach in expanding their boundaries in guaranteeing client loyalty and speedy delivery of projects. Technostacks specialize in mobile app development and design, software development, web and eCommerce development, digital marketing and real-time technology solutions.
Aside from the experience of working with a multitude of clientele across the globe, the company believes in keeping a perfect balance between client relationships, project quality, timely deployment, and value proposition.
About Technostacks
Technostacks Infotech is a topmost web and mobile app development company with its roots across India, the USA, and the UK. The organization offers sure-shot answers to its worldwide customer base.
They have a dedicated and brilliant group of experts within and out, having knowledge of the most recent advances in IT products and services. Constant innovation backing and customized offerings make Technostacks an extremely reliable partner for AI, ML, IoT, VR, AR, and cloud solutions.
Technostacks has already made a worldwide impact by establishing long-term relations with a global clientele. This scenario is quite evident from the fact that besides having an Indian base, and an office each in the US and UK, it is already gaining strong recognition from businesses across all parts of the globe, wanting to build a web or mobile presence.
