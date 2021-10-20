Industry veteran Ilantus launches revolutionary and exciting new promotional offer ‘XpressIAM’ valid till Dec 31st, 2021
Ilantus introduces an amazing new limited promotional offer "Xpress IAM" to woe mid market clients at one-fourth of industry charges, till December 31, 2021.
We discovered that midmarket clients had a shortage of acceptable choices. As a result, we decided to offer XpressIAM at a low price in order to enhance their security posture and user experience.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today long-time IAM vendor Ilantus Technologies unveiled their latest and game changing promotional offer, ‘XpressIAM’. The offer is a response to the rising need for affordable Identity and Access Management (IAM) as well as inexpensive and effective implementation and managed services. The solution is targeted at midmarket customers and will be available globally till the end of the year (Dec 31st, 2021). The offer can be availed through their company website or business partners.
— Binod Singh, Chairman and President, Ilantus Technologies
XpressIAM is a limited time offer to purchase licenses to an enterprise-class Access Management suite, complete with Single Sign-on (SSO), Password Management, and multiple authentication mechanisms (Multifactor Authentication and Adaptive Authentication). The solution is said to cost just about a quarter of price that customers would pay to other vendors.
The proposal has more to it than just world-class Access Management at a heavily slashed price. Ilantus says that they will render a third of the volume of purchased Access Management licenses in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) licenses for free. IGA is the ‘other’ half of IAM: where Access Management deals with managing access at the frontend – authentication, etc. – IGA deals with access rights at the backend. It also handles now mandatory processes like Access Recertification, which is critical to statutory compliance in most countries.
But it seems Ilantus was not quite finished with packing value into the XpressIAM proposition by just offering Access Management at a low cost and distributing free IGA licenses with it. The offering will come with an optional purchase of premium support, which includes implementation, managed services, updates, trainings, and even a set number of free application onboardings every year. The support will cost very little and will cost even less after year one of purchase.
Where Ilantus could have cinched acclaim for creating a solution with perhaps never-seen-before value with just these three points of interest, they have gone a step further. The company says that as part of the package, they will create an IAM roadmap for customers which will provide insight into how the customer can best position themselves in the near future for Access Management, IGA, Privileged Access Management (PAM), and even Zero Trust.
It seems the IAM market has matured to the point where established players like Ilantus are starting to offer high-value products and services at an inexpensive price point. It can be noted that IAM is traditionally considered an expensive investment with less than satisfactory ROI.
When quizzed about this, Ilantus Chairman and Founder Binod Singh said the following: “We have been seeing the domain (IAM) for over two decades and know its ins and outs. We have been both a services and a product company, after finally establishing ourselves as a hybrid of both. What we have steadily been realizing is that midmarket customers have a poverty of options that both fit their budgets as well as offer high value. We have decided to offer XpressIAM till Dec 31st, 2021, to give them a chance to adopt IAM, thereby strengthening their security posture and improving user experience.”
Ilantus says that they would like to roll out such offers at regular intervals but would wait for a while after this one so that they can gauge market response before presenting such an offering again.
About Ilantus Technologies:
Poised for an accelerated growth path, Ilantus has established a strong partner network worldwide to enable seamless implementation of their highly scalable solution Compact Identity that can cater to the unique IAM demands of any industry vertical. Recognized by leading industry analysts for product and innovation, Ilantus’ offerings are known for their unique features and ease of use, driving superior ROI and exceptional user adoption rates.
