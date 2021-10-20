Recycled Glass Market 2021-2026: Price, Top Manufacturers, Size, Growth, Business Opportunities and Research Report
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global recycled glass market report by product, source, application, and region.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Recycled Glass Market Price: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global recycled glass market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Recycled glass is made from broken pieces of waste glass, which undergo sorting, cleaning, crushing, and mixing with raw materials, such as sand and soda ash. The glass pieces are then melted to form new products of varied colors and sizes, including abrasives, bottles, jars, containers, insulation items, etc. Recycled glass aids in lowering emissions, reducing raw material consumption, saving energy, improving air quality, etc. Consequently, it is utilized across numerous industry verticals, such as food and beverage (F&B), construction, water, and wastewater treatment, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The rising need to minimize large landfills of waste and manufacture or upcycle various glass items is among the primary factors driving the recycled glass market. Moreover, recycled glass is increasingly substituting new glass to make packaging materials utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, as glass can be recycled completely without affecting its properties, thereby further propelling the product demand. Besides this, the government bodies across several countries are implementing initiatives to encourage citizens, manufacturers, and communities to take steps towards a cleaner and safer environment. This is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing popularity of ready-to-eat (RTE) food products owing to the inflating income levels and hectic lifestyles of consumers is expected to fuel the recycled glass market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Ardagh Group S.A.
• Coloured Aggregates Inc.
• Dlubak Glass Company
• Gallo Glass Company
• Glass Recycled Surfaces
• Harsco Corporation
• Momentum Recycling LLC
• O-I Glass Inc.
• Reiling GmbH & Co. KG
• Strategic Materials Inc
• United Resource Management
• Verallia
• Vetropack Holding Ltd.
Breakup by Product:
• Cullet
• Crushed Glass
• Glass Powder
Breakup by Source:
• Deposit Program
• Buy Back/Drop Off Centers
• Curbside Pickups
Breakup by Application:
• Bottle and Containers
• Flat Glass
• Fiber Glass
• Highway Beads
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
