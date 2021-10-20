Structural BIM Services Transforming AEC Sector

Submit Release
Structural BIM service providers recognize the importance of operational work process management. Engineers are reaping the benefits with 15% cost savings from successful BIM implementation.”
— Sukh Singh
WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. facilitates AEC project stakeholders in creating virtual 3D BIM models, addressing design flaws at the pre-construction stage. The development of 3D BIM modeling services has transformed the Architectural, Engineering & Construction Industry with proper planning and coordination for successful project execution.

Vice President of Tejjy Inc. with profound understanding of international building codes & processes, stated
 “Structural BIM service providers recognize the importance of operational work process management. Engineers are reaping the benefits of Building Information Modeling technology in their construction workflow with 15% cost savings from successful project implementation."

Benefits of Structural BIM Services:
BIM engineers of Tejjy Inc. provided a detailed account of how Building Information Modeling helps in revolutionizing Structural Engineering through 3D Visualization. They explained - "BIM structural services streamline communication among project stakeholders in the architectural, engineering, and construction industries, allowing quick decision making during the pre-construction design-build stages.”

Process of Working with Structural BIM Modeling:
 Modelers check for constructability, performance, and maintenance of structures made of wood, steel, and concrete.
 They provide value-added support with design evolution from the conceptual or schematic stage to construction documentation.
 Through Building Information Model, a comprehensive analysis of the building elements is made for project delivery in a risk-free environment.
 Structural drawings produced by engineers enable residential and commercial works including renovations or new additions.
 Bill of Materials and estimation solutions for pre-construction enhance productivity and execute constructability analysis for structural engineering firms.

Sectors Facilitated:
Structural Engineering Services facilitate various sectors, including:
 High Rise Structures
 Steel Plants
 Commercial Buildings
 Healthcare Industries
 Residential Complexes

Major Structural BIM Services:
Key BIM Services for Structural Engineering include:
 Analysis, Design Development & Coordination
 3D Modeling for Construction
 4D Construction Simulation
 Structural Drawings/Construction Documentation
 5D Quantity Take-Off/Bill of Material
 Steel Structure Detailing

Digital Marketing Team of Tejjy Inc. commented – "Accurate 3D Models of Wood, Steel, Concrete, Pre-Stressed & Post-Tensioned Structures from an approved set of Structural Drawings help to visualize the benefits of integrating Building Information Modeling data with business functions including:
 Procurement
 Contract management
 Document management
 Budget evaluation
 Cost control
 Project management"

Check out more details on “How Tejjy Inc. is Revolutionizing Engineering with Structural BIM Services?

A Significant Structural BIM Case Study of Tejjy Inc.:
Tejjy Inc. created structural modeling for Signal House Project in Washington DC. The office building, expected to get completed by 2022 is estimated to accommodate 4,700 multifamily, serving as a new lease on work-life. The 225,000 square feet workplace, would pay homage to the ancient industrial surroundings with special metal, glass exteriors, and terracotta.

Project Vertical Served: Retail & Residential (Mixed-Use Construction)
 Start Date of BIM Implementation - 10/2019
 End Date of BIM Implementation - 04/2020

Software Used: RAM Concept from Finite Element Modeling

Scope of Work:
 BIM Modeling
 Coordination of Concrete Model
 Creation of Shop Drawings

Work Process Undertaken for the Project Execution:
 Provided BIM execution plan for model creation
 Followed protocol provided by project team members
 Used licensed subscription - AEC packages from Autodesk software
 In-house team collaboration, with clients for project execution

Project Challenge:
 Engineers faced a problem with reinforcement in column junction, through the concrete slab and slip fold.

Solution to the Challenge:
 Engineers of Tejjy Inc. produced a 3D BIM model, identified clashes and worked with project managers, eliminating the problem.

Problem Solving Approach:
 Collaborated with project managers
 Delivered clash-free concrete modeling
 Identified and sorted out multiple slab edge and beam errors

How did Tejjy empower the owner?
 Through Revit modeling, engineers minimized errors for this project, saving rework time, during the later stages of construction.

How did the technology help to simplify the project workflow?
 Revit BIM technology reduced errors and produced a clash-free model at the onset of the construction, enabling smooth project execution.

Get in touch with top Structural Modelers:
To know more about Building Information Modeling Services for Structural Engineering Firm, contact Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com and capitalize on project decisions to improve facility design, construction & project lifecycle performance.

sukhchain singh
Tejjy Inc.
+1 240-595-4210
info@tejjy.com
Successful BIM Execution in Structural Engineering l Tejjy Inc.

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Waste Management


