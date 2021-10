Structural BIM Services Transforming AEC Sector

Structural BIM Modeling Transforming AEC Sector Structural Engineering Design Process Structural BIM Coordination Structural Fabrication Drawings 5D BIM Quantity Take-off for Structural Services

Structural BIM service providers recognize the importance of operational work process management, reducing 15% construction cost.

Structural BIM service providers recognize the importance of operational work process management. Engineers are reaping the benefits with 15% cost savings from successful BIM implementation.” — Sukh Singh

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, October 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tejjy Inc. facilitates AEC project stakeholders in creating virtual 3D BIM models, addressing design flaws at the pre-construction stage. The development of 3D BIM modeling services has transformed the Architectural, Engineering & Construction Industry with proper planning and coordination for successful project execution.Vice President of Tejjy Inc. with profound understanding of international building codes & processes, stated “Structural BIM service providers recognize the importance of operational work process management. Engineers are reaping the benefits of Building Information Modeling technology in their construction workflow with 15% cost savings from successful project implementation."Benefits of Structural BIM Services:BIM engineers of Tejjy Inc. provided a detailed account of how Building Information Modeling helps in revolutionizing Structural Engineering through 3D Visualization. They explained - "BIM structural services streamline communication among project stakeholders in the architectural, engineering, and construction industries, allowing quick decision making during the pre-construction design-build stages.”Process of Working with Structural BIM Modeling: Modelers check for constructability, performance, and maintenance of structures made of wood, steel, and concrete. They provide value-added support with design evolution from the conceptual or schematic stage to construction documentation. Through Building Information Model, a comprehensive analysis of the building elements is made for project delivery in a risk-free environment. Structural drawings produced by engineers enable residential and commercial works including renovations or new additions. Bill of Materials and estimation solutions for pre-construction enhance productivity and execute constructability analysis for structural engineering firms.Sectors Facilitated: Structural Engineering Services facilitate various sectors, including: High Rise Structures Steel Plants Commercial Buildings Healthcare Industries Residential ComplexesMajor Structural BIM Services:Key BIM Services for Structural Engineering include: Analysis, Design Development & Coordination 3D Modeling for Construction 4D Construction Simulation Structural Drawings/Construction Documentation 5D Quantity Take-Off/Bill of Material Steel Structure DetailingDigital Marketing Team of Tejjy Inc. commented – "Accurate 3D Models of Wood, Steel, Concrete, Pre-Stressed & Post-Tensioned Structures from an approved set of Structural Drawings help to visualize the benefits of integrating Building Information Modeling data with business functions including: Procurement Contract management Document management Budget evaluation Cost control Project management"Check out more details on “ How Tejjy Inc. is Revolutionizing Engineering with Structural BIM Services? A Significant Structural BIM Case Study of Tejjy Inc.:Tejjy Inc. created structural modeling for Signal House Project in Washington DC. The office building, expected to get completed by 2022 is estimated to accommodate 4,700 multifamily, serving as a new lease on work-life. The 225,000 square feet workplace, would pay homage to the ancient industrial surroundings with special metal, glass exteriors, and terracotta.Project Vertical Served: Retail & Residential (Mixed-Use Construction) Start Date of BIM Implementation - 10/2019 End Date of BIM Implementation - 04/2020Software Used: RAM Concept from Finite Element ModelingScope of Work: BIM Modeling Coordination of Concrete Model Creation of Shop DrawingsWork Process Undertaken for the Project Execution: Provided BIM execution plan for model creation Followed protocol provided by project team members Used licensed subscription - AEC packages from Autodesk software In-house team collaboration, with clients for project executionProject Challenge: Engineers faced a problem with reinforcement in column junction, through the concrete slab and slip fold.Solution to the Challenge: Engineers of Tejjy Inc. produced a 3D BIM model, identified clashes and worked with project managers, eliminating the problem.Problem Solving Approach: Collaborated with project managers Delivered clash-free concrete modeling Identified and sorted out multiple slab edge and beam errorsHow did Tejjy empower the owner? Through Revit modeling, engineers minimized errors for this project, saving rework time, during the later stages of construction.How did the technology help to simplify the project workflow? Revit BIM technology reduced errors and produced a clash-free model at the onset of the construction, enabling smooth project execution.Get in touch with top Structural Modelers:To know more about Building Information Modeling Services for Structural Engineering Firm, contact Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com and capitalize on project decisions to improve facility design, construction & project lifecycle performance.

Successful BIM Execution in Structural Engineering l Tejjy Inc.