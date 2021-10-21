Global Ventilation Fans Market to Reach $5.17 Billion by 2027 at 9.7% CAGR: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Ventilation Fans Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ventilation Fans Market is accounted for $2.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing ventilation applications in the household sector and rise in concentrated levels of indoor pollution. However, the availability of the natural ventilation system is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Ventilation fans are used for circulating the air in the buildings by using a blower or fan to control the flow of air. These fans are mechanically designed for the supply of the air in ducts and direct air transportation or air exhaust from the buildings.
Some of the key players in Ventilation Fans Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delta Electronics, Greenwood Airvac, Polypipe Ventilation, Nortek Inc, Vent-Axia, Airflow Developments Ltd, Systemair AB, Titon plc, Zehnderd, Weihe, Nedfon, Broan-NuTone, and Suncourt.
