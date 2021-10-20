ROAD CLOSURE - US ROUTE 7 (Salisbury)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

NEW HAVEN Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is closed in both directions between Plains Rd and Lotsawater Rd, in the town of Salisbury, due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

