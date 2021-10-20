Moneybaggs Mentorship becomes the first small business mentoring hub to help small business owners build business credit
Membership payments will be reported to business credit bureaus to build small business credit scores to open the door to future financingFREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moneybaggs Mentorship is proud to offer small business owners the opportunity to learn how to structure and scale a successful business while building business credit to make future growth possible. For the first time, Moneybaggs Mentorship will help small businesses establish strong business credit scores by simply making regular membership payments to the organization.
Moneybaggs Mentorship is the first business mentoring program of its kind to report members’ payments to credit bureaus in order to build their business credit histories. The program supports new and existing businesses as they grow and scale while building positive credit scores with every monthly membership payment to Moneybaggs Mentoring.
“Having a solid business credit profile help business owners secure more desirable loan terms, qualify for better premiums and negotiate with vendors,” says Latasha Brooks, founder of MoneyBaggs Mentorship.
Moneybaggs Mentoring can effectively supplement any business training program while helping small businesses establish a robust business credit history that gives entrepreneurs an extra leg up when they’re ready to pursue future growth opportunities.
Business credit is often overlooked or misunderstood by small business owners. A recent survey of small business owners found that 45% of small business owners didn’t know they had a business credit score and 82% didn’t know how to interpret their credit scores, according to The American Dream Gap Report.
Here are some other perks Moneybaggs Mentorship offers:
An annual membership to the Moneybaggs Mentorship program unlocks valuable resources and exposure for your small business, including:
- Quarterly reviews that include one hour of one-on-one feedback with experienced business mentors
- A featured interview on the Real Talk, Real Voices podcast
- A business spotlight in Magnate Magazine
- A business listing in the Mentorship Store
- Access to the Moneybaggs Mentorship Government Contracts & Business Credit Paid Course
- The $100,000 Business Credit Ebook & Business Process including more than 50 links to valuable resources
- Access to the private, members-only Moneybaggs Mentorship Facebook group that puts you in contact with entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants, industry experts, and professionals around the world
“Being a member of the moneybags mentoring group has allowed me to elevate by structuring my business the correct way and surround myself with other like-minded entrepreneurs for support” – Kimberly Walton
Moneybaggs Mentoring is committed to helping small business owners grow and succeed by offering positive support and valuable feedback to every member. Moneybaggs Mentorship guarantees that all membership payments will be reported to business credit bureaus so each participating business can establish and maintain valuable vendor credits that will make it easier to qualify for future financing. After all, responsible business owners shouldn’t have to worry about their credit if they pay their bills on time.
Moneybaggs Mentoring owned and operated by Latasha Brooks is based in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
For more information about Moneybaggs Mentoring please visit www.moneybaggsmentoring.com. You can also find us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
