Minority Government Contracting Business Summit connects minority-owned businesses with federal contract opportunities
The 2022 summit is focused on engaging, educating and building business excellence.FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Minority Government Contracting Business Summit is April 14-17, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The four-day summit will bring the nation’s minority business owners together with federal government contracting experts to share information and opportunities regarding federal government contracts in FY2022-FY2023.
The 2022 Minority Government Contracting Business Summit is the first of its kind to be held.
The event will invite contracting officers, contracting experts, and business leaders from around the United States to attend this important and informative event that is meant to empower the nation’s 1 million minority-owned businesses to secure contracts with the federal government. Historically, minority-owned businesses have had limited access and opportunities to apply for government contracts, and the summit will offer a much-needed opportunity for minority business owners to meet with the nation’s top contracting official.
More than 200 prime contractors, subcontractors, U.S. Military officials, contracting officials, finance experts, business leaders, and defense agency representatives are expected to join us in Washington D.C. for the live event.
Upcoming government projects, including President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion infrastructure plan may soon lead to key opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses.
At the summit, minority contractors, subcontractors, and small businesses from around the country will learn how to work with the federal government’s contracting process, which has historically excluded minority-owned businesses both directly and indirectly. Summit attendees will receive the latest information on government contracting money to be available in the FY2022 - FY2023.
“The goal is to be paid and free, not booked and busy,” said Coach Brooks, CEO of Kaizen Concepts Agency.
Most Small Business Owners are killing themselves trying to survive. The limited opportunities do not allow them to position themselves to have a work life balance. The four-day summit will give minority business leaders valuable opportunities to meet and network with representatives from the largest federal government agencies. There will also be hands-on workshops designed to help small businesses prepare for Quarter Four Funding Distribution, which is July 1 - Sept. 30 every year. Government agencies historically spend more during Q4 to avoid losing any leftover money in their budgets, giving small businesses a good opportunity to secure government contracts.
Minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic and corresponding economic devastation for more than a year. A poll by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that two-thirds of minority-owned small businesses were concerned about shutting down during the pandemic versus 57% of non-minority small businesses. Fortunately, the early months of 2022 will provide key opportunities for these businesses to bounce back as lucrative contracts with the federal government become available for bid.
The 2022 Minority GovCon Business Summit comes at a critical time for the nation’s minority-owned businesses. By bringing together key government contract experts and other small business advocates, we hope to inspire and facilitate many exciting opportunities for minority-owned businesses at the summit. The goal of the summit is to open doors for minority businesses to work with the #1 customer in the world, the U.S. Federal Government.
The 2022 Minority GovCon Business Summit is April 14-17, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Interested parties may register at www.minoritygovconbusiness.com.
