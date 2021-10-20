Hoyer Announces Thursday Vote on Contempt of Congress Resolution

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement

this evening after the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol voted 9-0 to ask the House to cite Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress:

“The bipartisan House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been tasked with finding answers for the American people about the heinous assault on our democracy earlier this year. It subpoenaed testimony from witnesses with firsthand knowledge about the events of that day and the weeks prior, including Steve Bannon. In a shameful rejection of the search for truth, for facts, and for ways to protect our democracy in the future, Mr. Bannon has refused to abide by a subpoena and answer questions before the Committee. To that end, the Committee has rightfully voted to ask the House to cite him for contempt of Congress. Consequently, the House will consider a resolution on the Floor on Thursday to do so. I thank Chairman Thompson and Vice Chair Cheney for their stewardship of this bipartisan Committee as it seeks to shed light onto that day of infamy. “We must get to the bottom of the January 6 attack, including what former President Trump knew and when, what decisions were made by the White House while the attack was underway, and if its perpetrators had any help or guidance from inside the building or from within the Trump Administration. Mr. Bannon can and must help answer those questions so that the American people can learn the whole story. He owes it to his country to testify."