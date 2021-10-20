Middlesex Barracks/ Crash Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A304113

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/19/21 at 0204 hours

STREET: VT RT 12A and the Railroad Crossing

TOWN: Roxbury

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aldo A. Hathaway

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Richfield, Minnesota

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injury

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital, later moved to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, NH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash with injury on VT RT 12 A in Roxbury, VT. The operator, identified as Aldo, advised he was traveling south on VT RT 12A. As Aldo came around the corner he lost control of the truck and horse trailer and crashed into the railroad bridge abutment. The vehicle and horse trailer were removed from the scene by North Main towing. Aldo was transported by EMS to Central Vermont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers were assisted on scene by Northfield EMS and the Roxbury Fire department.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

