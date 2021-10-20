Middlesex Barracks/ Crash Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A304113
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/19/21 at 0204 hours
STREET: VT RT 12A and the Railroad Crossing
TOWN: Roxbury
WEATHER: Raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aldo A. Hathaway
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Richfield, Minnesota
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor Injury
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital, later moved to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, NH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash with injury on VT RT 12 A in Roxbury, VT. The operator, identified as Aldo, advised he was traveling south on VT RT 12A. As Aldo came around the corner he lost control of the truck and horse trailer and crashed into the railroad bridge abutment. The vehicle and horse trailer were removed from the scene by North Main towing. Aldo was transported by EMS to Central Vermont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Troopers were assisted on scene by Northfield EMS and the Roxbury Fire department.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648